Young Scooter Memorial In Atlanta Hosts Hundreds Of People Celebrating His Life

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20: Young Scooter attends Gashouse Christmas Party at Lyfe Nightclub on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Rappers from all over the game like Cam'ron, Playboi Carti, Future, and Meek Mill continue to pay tribute to the late Young Scooter.

As more details emerge around the tragic passing of Young Scooter, his family, friends, and fans are finding closure and community in collective mourning. His home neighborhood of Kirkwood in Atlanta hosted a balloon release memorial service to honor his memory at Bessie Branham Park on Thursday afternoon (April 3), according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Hundreds of people attended with red, blue, and white balloons to celebrate the Atlanta rapper's life and legacy, and according to Complex, various loved ones like fellow Atlanta rapper Ralo and Scooter's mother offered touching remarks and tributes during the memorial.

"The biggest lesson that I learned throughout it is possibly that, you know, we were going through things before he passed and I just wish I would have fixed it," Ralo remarked of Young Scooter. "I got to live with that for the rest of my life," he added. "I love you son, and I’m going to miss you," Scooter's mother expressed. Other friends like Baby Jade recalled his commitment to community. "A lot of the kids from his community didn't necessarily have dads all the time or have that parental support," she stated. "He always stepped in and stepped up. If they needed someone to come and shout at the game, if they needed a suit for the banquet, whatever it was, he was just amazing, and Atlanta took a really big hit with this one."

Young Scooter Cause Of Death

According to 11Alive, Young Scooter will be buried in his birthplace of Walterboro, South Carolina. This memorial follows other touching tributes from rappers like Future, who took to his Instagram Story to reflect on this devastating loss. "Life will never b the same without u my brother. I love you my [ninja emjoi] this s**t unreal [broken heart emoji]," he penned.

For those unaware, Young Scooter passed away from a thigh injury following a chase with police, according to official reports on the matter. A woman had allegedly made a fake 911 call which resulted in the incident, as Scooter reportedly jumped over wooden fences and suffered a lot of blood loss when a piece of wood perforated his thigh.

