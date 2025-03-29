Young Scooter Tributes Pour In From Playboi Carti, Quavo, ATL Jacob, And Many Other Hip-Hop Stars

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 278 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Scooter Tributes Playboi Carti Quavo ATL Jacob Hip Hop News
Rapper young Scooter attends the BMI Urban Showcase at Terminal West on April 5, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
These heartbreaking tributes from the hip-hop world follow Atlanta police's initial update on Young Scooter's passing, which is still vague.

From the 2010s all the way up to today, you can feel the impact and beloved nature of Young Scooter in Atlanta hip-hop and beyond. The heartbreaking news of his passing on his 39th birthday last night (Friday, March 28) thus sent a shockwave throughout the industry as rap peers everywhere took to social media to pay their respects. This includes online posts from some of today's biggest ATL exponents, such as Playboi Carti. He said he "grew up" on Scooter's music, whereas folks like Quavo reminisced on previous collaborations. Ralo also asked fans to refrain from reaching out to him as he continues to process this loss, and ATL Jacob remarked how he will forever be immortalized in Jacob's music through his iconic beat tag for the producer.

Beyond Young Scooter's Atlanta peers, fellow hip-hop stars like Meek Mill also took to platforms like Twitter to share their condolences and parting words. "RIP TO SCOOTER....... CRAZY TEARS FOR YOU!!!!!!!" the Philly MC tweeted. Producer Zaytoven also commemorated Scooter via an Instagram post as one of his most frequent artistic collaborators.

Read More: Young Scooter Says Half Of YSL Snitched On Young Thug In New Song Snippet

Young Scooter Police Update

This follows Atlanta police's initial update on Young Scooter's passing. While they did not confirm his identity, other sources have done so as authorities continue their investigation into other matters. They responded to a call reporting an alleged firearm disturbance at an Atlanta home, from which Scooter and another male reportedly fled upon police's arrival. He allegedly jumped various fences before police found him with a sustained leg injury, later transporting him to a hospital where medical examiners pronounced him deceased. Law enforcement also denied online rumors that they shot anyone during this incident, although some fans want to see more proof and explanations of what went down.

Hip-Hop Tributes

As such, take these details with a grain of salt as we await more developments in the Trap's Last Hope artist's case. In the meantime, those of you unfamiliar with Young Scooter have a treasure trove to dive into, one that provides a rewarding snapshot of the last decade of trap music. Scooter will live on through his peers, loved ones, and the art he gifted to so many people.

Read More: Young Scooter Talks About How The "Streetz Krazy" On His Latest Album

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA Music Young Scooter Dead At 39 93.3K
APD Confirms Young Scooter Not Shot By Police Rumors Hip Hop News Music APD Confirms Young Scooter Was Not Shot By Police Despite Online Rumors 597
Reviews Young Scooter "Trippple Cross" Review 5.1K
traethatruthscooter Music Young Scooter: Young Thug "Gone Be Home Before Summer" 15.9K