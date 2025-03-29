Young Scooter Tributes Pour In From Playboi Carti, Quavo, ATL Jacob, And Many Other Hip-Hop Stars

From the 2010s all the way up to today, you can feel the impact and beloved nature of Young Scooter in Atlanta hip-hop and beyond. The heartbreaking news of his passing on his 39th birthday last night (Friday, March 28) thus sent a shockwave throughout the industry as rap peers everywhere took to social media to pay their respects. This includes online posts from some of today's biggest ATL exponents, such as Playboi Carti. He said he "grew up" on Scooter's music, whereas folks like Quavo reminisced on previous collaborations. Ralo also asked fans to refrain from reaching out to him as he continues to process this loss, and ATL Jacob remarked how he will forever be immortalized in Jacob's music through his iconic beat tag for the producer.

Beyond Young Scooter's Atlanta peers, fellow hip-hop stars like Meek Mill also took to platforms like Twitter to share their condolences and parting words. "RIP TO SCOOTER....... CRAZY TEARS FOR YOU!!!!!!!" the Philly MC tweeted. Producer Zaytoven also commemorated Scooter via an Instagram post as one of his most frequent artistic collaborators.

This follows Atlanta police's initial update on Young Scooter's passing. While they did not confirm his identity, other sources have done so as authorities continue their investigation into other matters. They responded to a call reporting an alleged firearm disturbance at an Atlanta home, from which Scooter and another male reportedly fled upon police's arrival. He allegedly jumped various fences before police found him with a sustained leg injury, later transporting him to a hospital where medical examiners pronounced him deceased. Law enforcement also denied online rumors that they shot anyone during this incident, although some fans want to see more proof and explanations of what went down.

Hip-Hop Tributes