Young Scooter Is Trying To Show Us Why He's "Trap's Last Hope" On New Album

South Carolina rapper Young Scooter is trap rapper to the core. A 12-year veteran in the game, the "Jugg King" creator is all about delivering street anthems with beats that slap. He may not be a well-known name to most people, but if you are looking for rock solid heaters, then he is your guy. We got a dosage of his trademark style on 2023's Streetz Krazy with features from Future, EST Gee, Money Man, and more. Today, Young Scooter is back quickly to get active in 2024 with Trap's Last Hope.

This is now his 14th project overall and he is bringing some secret guests on to accompany him. For example, Future gets an uncredited appearance on the opening cut "Grind Don't Stop." It is a great way to kick off the record, as Scooter is sounding hungry and not letting up on working hard. The woodwind sample woven into the beat is a nice touch that gives it a grand feeling.

Read More: Blueface's Dad Using Chrisean Rock For Clout, His Mother Karlissa Saffold Thinks

Listen To Trap's Last Hope By Young Scooter

The fire beats continue on the very next track "No More Going Broke." Zaytoven is back behind the keyboards and seeing the Zaystreet collaborators back together is always welcome. It is not an overly bassy instrumental but the simplicity really works. Furthermore, "For My Hustlers" is another standout, with its ghoulish synths. All in all, its another solid outing from Young Scooter, so be sure to check it out.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Trap's Last Hope, by Young Scooter? Is this his best album of his career so far, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now? Which track is the best? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Scooter. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Trap's Last Hope Tracklist:

Grind Dont Stop No More Going Broke Flexing For My Hustlers Free Bands Letter to God No Deal Bob Marley Ice Game In the Bricks Live or Die Real Felony True Story

Read More: GloRilla Admits Harsh "Cha Cha Cha" Criticism Shook Her Confidence