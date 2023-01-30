Young Scooter feels as though there’s a market for snitches in hip-hop. As a matter of fact, he feels as though Live Nation should round up all of the rats and put them on tour together.

Young Scooter shared the suggestion on Instagram this weekend. “MOST YALL RAPPERS SHOULD GET WIT LIVE NATION AND DO A [rat emojis] TOUR,” he wrote.

A handful of people chimed in, including Symba, who suggested that it would make for a great tour. “Ain’t gon lie, that tour would be [fire],” Symba wrote under Akademiks’ post.

Though it’s unclear who he’s talking to, his comments come at an interesting time. 6ix9ine undoubtedly kicked off this dialogue but Gunna’s recent release found many members of YSL denouncing him publicly.

Moreover, budding rapper Real Boston Richey became the center of these conversations recently. A video of Richey in an interrogation room went viral, leading to a back-and-forth between the Freebandz rapper and 1090 Jake.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 20: Rapper Young Scooter attends The Rich and Famous All Star Weekend Grand Finale at The Metropolitan on February 20, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“So as I’m getting interviewed, this like my second time being interviewed so now I’m just like on some shit like, ‘Y’all trippin’ me and bro had a situation but that shit I know for a fact this man ain’t kill my cousin.’ I don’t know who killed this man,’ we giving him the whole run around. That shit was a goose chase like me and my whole interview bruh.”

Shortly after, rumors surfaced that Future kicked him off the One Big Party tour due to the interrogation video. He later addressed the rumors, denying he was kicked off. Instead, he revealed he was working on new music.