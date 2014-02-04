Even the most peripheral rap fan will have at least heard of Gucci Mane's 1017 Brick Squad collective / imprint - either that or the oft-shouted "SQUAAAD!" ad-lib associated with it (popularized by estranged affiliate Waka Flocka Flame). Unfortunately, after months of disagreements from within the label in late 2013 (mostly between Gucci Mane and Waka), the collective's spirit deteriorated. It all began with a tweet from Gucci that simply read: "Fuck bricksquad im. Sucka free. 1017". This was apparently brought on by accusations that Gucci paid for rapper Young Vito's lawyer fees during his trial for the murder of Brick Squad artist Slim Dunkin, of which he was eventually acquitted. Understandably, the Brick Squad Records CEO went on to seriously deny this claim, and a long exchange ensued on Twitter throughout the day. Waka and Gucci took shots at each other first, and were eventually joined by Waka's cousin Frenchie (who took his side) and Wooh Da Kid, who took the opportunity to attack both Gucci and OJ Da Juiceman. Frenchie accused Gucci of stealing money from him that was owed after his signing with Brick Squad (via Warner). However, Gucci claimed the money had in fact been taken by his former manager, Debra Antney, who is both Waka's mother and Frenchie's aunt. Needless to say, this didn't go over well. At this point, the future of Brick Squad is uncertain. Waka Flocka claims to own a stake in the label, as well as owning its subsidiary imprint Brick Squad Monopoly. Also, Chief Keef, Young Scooter, and Young Thug have all recently signed to Brick Squad 1017. Stay tuned for updates.