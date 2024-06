Artist Bio

Wooh Da Kid is Waka Flocka Flame's younger brother. Throughout his young career, he's appeared on multiple mixtapes, released several of his own and collaborated with his brothers, DJ Holiday, Drumma Boy, Southside, Zaytoven, Lex Luger, French Montana, Haitian Fresh, Cartier Kitten, Kebo Gotti, Cartel, Muff Mommy and more. The last solo offering we heard from him was the January 2013 track "Cut Throat". Stay tuned.