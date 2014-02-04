Former Brick Squad Monopoly emcee Slim Dunkin, born Mario Hamilton, left us all too soon in December 2011, having been shot in the chest by fellow rapper Vinson "Young Vito" Hardimon, allegedly in the midst of a dispute over candy. Although a Fulton County jury finally found Hardimon guilty of gun possession and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in February 2013, they acquitted him of murder and felony murder charges (he's still serving a 25-year sentence, though). Dunkin's father, Mark Hamilton, was understandably displeased with the verdict, and filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Fulton County State Court in December 2013, which named Gucci Mane, BC Corp. and Warner Brothers Music International as defendants, among others. Dunkin was apparently preparing to shoot a music video with Gucci when he was killed. May the young lord rest in peace until he's reunited with the BSM squad in the afterlife, at which point they will no doubt turn up.