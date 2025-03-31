Police Release 911 Call From Young Scooter's Death

The Atlanta police department has published audio of the 911 call they received regarding the dispute that eventually led to the tragic death of Young Scooter. Police allege the 39-year-old died from injuries sustained while trying to flee that scene from police officers, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In the 911 call, a woman identifying herself as the “neighborhood watch" claimed there had been shots fired and a "whole domestic dispute going on."

“There was literally a shooting,” she alleged. “…There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There’s like seven guys that live in this house… these guys are like selling drugs in and out of the house… The situation that’s going on right now, this girl doesn’t have on any clothes — they threw her outside [and] he was fighting the girl… I’m not sure what they were fighting over…” The woman went on to claim that someone else accompanying the girl arrived and a shooting broke out. “I believe the girl was hurt — she was, like, bleeding profusely — blood everywhere,” the caller alleged.

Read More: Young Scooter Says Half Of YSL Snitched On Young Thug In New Song Snippet

Young Scooter's Legacy

Atlanta Police Commander Lt. Andrew Smith detailed the incident in a press conference after Young Scooter death, claiming that the rapper suffered a serious leg injury during the chase and that officers did not fire any shots. "During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," he said. Officers allegedly provided aid at the scene before taking Scooter to a nearby hospital for further attention.