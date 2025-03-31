Police Release 911 Call From Young Scooter's Death

BY Cole Blake 682 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Birthday Bash 2018
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 16: Young Scooter performs on stage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Scooter died on Friday after a run-in with police officers in Atlanta who had been responding to a newly released 911 call.

The Atlanta police department has published audio of the 911 call they received regarding the dispute that eventually led to the tragic death of Young Scooter. Police allege the 39-year-old died from injuries sustained while trying to flee that scene from police officers, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In the 911 call, a woman identifying herself as the “neighborhood watch" claimed there had been shots fired and a "whole domestic dispute going on."

“There was literally a shooting,” she alleged. “…There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There’s like seven guys that live in this house… these guys are like selling drugs in and out of the house… The situation that’s going on right now, this girl doesn’t have on any clothes — they threw her outside [and] he was fighting the girl… I’m not sure what they were fighting over…” The woman went on to claim that someone else accompanying the girl arrived and a shooting broke out. “I believe the girl was hurt — she was, like, bleeding profusely — blood everywhere,” the caller alleged.

Read More: Young Scooter Says Half Of YSL Snitched On Young Thug In New Song Snippet

Young Scooter's Legacy

Atlanta Police Commander Lt. Andrew Smith detailed the incident in a press conference after Young Scooter death, claiming that the rapper suffered a serious leg injury during the chase and that officers did not fire any shots. "During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg," he said. Officers allegedly provided aid at the scene before taking Scooter to a nearby hospital for further attention.

Young Scooter was one of the first artists to sign with Future's record label, Freebandz, in 2012. During the course of his career, he released two dozen mixtapes and collaborated with several stars in hip-hop. Quavo, Playboi Carti, Meek Mill, and more artists have mourned his passing on social media in recent days.

Read More: Young Scooter's Son Blasts Atlanta Police In Heartbreaking Statement On Father's Passing

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.7K
Young Scooter Tributes Playboi Carti Quavo ATL Jacob Hip Hop News Music Young Scooter Tributes Pour In From Playboi Carti, Quavo, ATL Jacob, And Many Other Hip-Hop Stars 1303
APD Confirms Young Scooter Not Shot By Police Rumors Hip Hop News Music APD Confirms Young Scooter Was Not Shot By Police Despite Online Rumors 3.0K
Young Scooter Son Atlanta Police Statement Hip Hop News Music Young Scooter's Son Blasts Atlanta Police In Heartbreaking Statement On Father's Passing 6.9K