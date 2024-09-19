Jennifer Lopez's Mother Makes It Clear She Hates Diddy In Resurfaced Clip

We didn't know the tea back then...

The arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs sent pop culture into a frenzy, or at least, even more so than what the conversation around his allegations entailed. As such, many folks looked back throughout history to put previously innocuous moments into this darker context, even if most of the accusations against him remain unverified. For example, the Internet resurfaced a clip of Jennifer Lopez on The Wendy Williams Show back in 2015 per InTouch Weekly, about 14 years after Jennifer and the Bad Boy mogul broke up. When Wendy proposed that they could reconcile, J.Lo shut this down as the camera cut to her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, who made a dismissive hand gesture and seemed to mouth "It's done."

Of course, this is pretty ironic considering another resurfaced clip that re-emerged recently of Jennifer Lopez looking back on their relationship... In a way. Moreover, during an interview with Big Boy, he asked her whether or not she would save Ben Affleck or Diddy if she only had space for one on a life raft. "I'd let both of those motherf***ers drown!" the superstar expressed amid raucous laughter from everyone there.

Jennifer Lopez & Diddy Relationship Rubbed Her Mother The Wrong Way

This was before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic reconciliation, which is even more ironic now considering their current break-up. Nevertheless, it's been bizarre and almost frightening to look back at moments like these with the shroud of Diddy's allegations in mind. Sometimes, these situations come up when it comes to romantic relationships, whereas other tales center around the music industry and other interpersonal business moves. In any case, there will probably be much more reevaluation of all this in the coming months, whether in the courtroom or in the court of online public opinion.

Meanwhile, Shyne recently became the latest Bad Boy affiliate to comment on Diddy's arrest. "This is someone that destroyed my life," he told reporters. "But do I take any joy or any satisfaction with what he is going through? Absolutely not. I am different than, maybe, other people. No one needs to fail for me to succeed. No one needs to suffer. [...] I have nothing to do with Sean Combs' personal life, no interaction of that level."