DJ Akademiks Reveals What Diddy Is Eating In Jail

DJ Akademiks is someone who has always had the inside track on what is happening in the rap world. Overall, one of the stories he and many others are following closely right now is the Diddy indictment. As we have extensively reported, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Although he has attempted to be released on bail twice, the judge has ultimately denied it. Now, he faces life in prison and many are wondering how his case will go.

During a live stream, Akademiks informed his fans on what Diddy will be eating while locked up at the MDC. As you will hear, it is not the most appetizing menu. Essentially, his meals are what you would get at a school cafeteria. In the morning, Diddy will receive cereal, breakfast cake, and a sugar substitute. For lunch, a black bean burger is served. Meanwhile, dinner is some pasta and a salad. On the weekend, the inmates will get pizza although the quality of said pizza is probably up for debate.

DJ Akademiks With The Exclusive

Ultimately, the dinner is by no means anything that is going to be considered lavish or anything in the realm of what Diddy is used to. However, that is to be expected when you are behind bars. It is not going to be a fun time for the music mogul, but it's not supposed to be. Now, he and his legal team must fight to clear his name, which is easier said than done. Based on social media memes and discourse, the public has seemingly made up its mind. Whether or not that is fair, is another story.