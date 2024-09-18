Trick Daddy Threatens To Slap Next Person Who Asks Him About Diddy's Parties

He promises he never attended.

Trick Daddy and Diddy have some similarities. Both rose to fame in the 1990s. Both became staples of their respective region's hip hop scene, and both had the name "Daddy" in their name while doing so. Trick Daddy wants to make it clear that is where the similarities stop, though. The iconic Florida emcee took to social media on September 18 to set the record straight. He made it clear that he did not have a close relationship with Diddy, and went as far as threaten the next person who asks about the arrested mogul.

Trick Daddy must have been getting bombarded with questions about Diddy. He felt the need to get on Instagram Live two days after the mogul was arrested. The rapper did not mince words, either. "The next person that asks me if I been to one of them parties, I'mma slap the sh*t out you," he stated. "They don't like my kind at them parties." He then broadened the conversation to discuss who have and haven't been to Diddy's so-called "Freak Offs." Trick Daddy then went in an unexpected direction and addressed those who have been. He urged the guilty parties not to end their lives, but to face up to the consequences of their actions.

Trick Daddy Urged Diddy's Friends To "Come Out The Closet"

"This is not the time to go off killing yourself," Trick Daddy said. "Drinking no bleach, eating no poison... you know what you did, go ahead and face the consequences." The rapper believes that the people who participated in Diddy's "Freak Offs" are going to get exposed. The only thing they can do is take it on the chin. It's an extremely grim topic to discuss, and Trick Daddy discussed it with appropriate amount of graveness. The thing the rapper couldn't wrap his head around, though, was the fact that Diddy had 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube in his home.

Trick Daddy closed out his Instagram Live by sticking up for the hip hop genre. He asserted that the Diddy situation has nothing to do with the culture as a whole. "This has got something to do with them freaky a*s n**gas," he stated. "Can't charge the whole hip hop community with this one." This is not the first time Trick Daddy has alluded to Diddy's behind-the-scenes behavior. During a 2023 interview with Natalie Nunn, the rapper made a crack about Diddy being surrounded by "gay men."