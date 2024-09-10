Trick Daddy Embarrasses Yung Miami With Childhood Throwback

Trick Daddy asked fans whether they could figure out who was in the throwback picture.

Trick Daddy shared a throwback photo of himself and Yung Miami on Instagram on Monday without clueing fans into the identity of the young girl. "I’ve taken so many pics thru out my career but who can guess who these kids here!!" Trick asked in the caption of the post. When The Shade Room reshared the image, Yung Miami hopped in the comments section to reveal she's one of the girls. “Fr shaderoom delete me,” she wrote with laughing emojis. “That’s me and my sister yall @itsmekcee25 we was to ugly omg.”

Other fans in the comments made plenty of jokes about the image. "Trick looking like he finna beat up the cameraman after he get done taking pictures," one user wrote. Others brought up Miami's past relationship with Diddy. One fan came to her defense in that regard: "Can yall stop bringing up Diddy every time you see her please? She had a name before him and she’s still doing her after him. Let it go."

Trick Daddy Performs At Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Trick Daddy performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Trick Daddy previously made headlines for claiming that fans are more interested in Yung Miami than her City Girls partner, JT. He had been referring to Miami's Revolt series, Caresha Please, while discussing her on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper. “I’m not saying that to the talent-wise, ’cause the City Girls is the hottest group out there talent-wise," he clarified at the time. "I’m talking about for the stuff that she is promoting. Now, I seen Caresha on her podcast, she had P. Diddy on there blushing like a 14-year-old boy. She got something down there, you feel me? I don't know what Caresha got going on, but she got something down there."

