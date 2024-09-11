Yung Miami Asks Rick Ross About Drake’s Alleged BBL, Ozempic & More In New “Caresha Please” Trailer 

A new episode of "Caresha Please" drops tomorrow.

Last month, Yung Miami's Revolt podcast Caresha Please made an explosive comeback. The former City Girl sat down with her close friend Saucy Santana for a tell-all, answering several questions about her career, past relationship with Diddy, and more. Obviously, Yung Miami made a splash, and now she's preparing to do the same with the help of a special guest.

Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that her next episode drops tomorrow. She also revealed that it features none other than Rick Ross. "What’s better than one Aquarius lol 2!!!!" she wrote. "The Boss @richforever Get into some Mogul talk and smoke 💨💨 TOMORROW Watch on @REVOLTTV’s YouTube channel Thursday, Sept. 12 @ 8 PM ET. #careshaplease."

Yung Miami's Interview with Rick Ross Drops On September 12

In the teaser, Yung Miami asks Ross about getting jumped by Drake fans in Vancouver, rumors that he's on Ozempic, accusing Drake of getting a BBL, and more. She even asks him whether or not he's still sleeping with the mother of one of his kids, Tia Kemp. For obvious reasons, fans can't wait to hear what Rozay has to say. It's not the only exciting episode she has on the way, however. At the end of last month, she hopped online to propose an interview with DJ Akademiks, who she's been at odds with for months.