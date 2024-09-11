Yung Miami Asks Rick Ross About Drake’s Alleged BBL, Ozempic & More In New “Caresha Please” Trailer 

Last month, Yung Miami's Revolt podcast Caresha Please made an explosive comeback. The former City Girl sat down with her close friend Saucy Santana for a tell-all, answering several questions about her career, past relationship with Diddy, and more. Obviously, Yung Miami made a splash, and now she's preparing to do the same with the help of a special guest.
Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that her next episode drops tomorrow. She also revealed that it features none other than Rick Ross. "What’s better than one Aquarius lol 2!!!!" she wrote. "The Boss @richforever Get into some Mogul talk and smoke 💨💨 TOMORROW Watch on @REVOLTTV’s YouTube channel Thursday, Sept. 12 @ 8 PM ET. #careshaplease."
Yung Miami's Interview with Rick Ross Drops On September 12
In the teaser, Yung Miami asks Ross about getting jumped by Drake fans in Vancouver, rumors that he's on Ozempic, accusing Drake of getting a BBL, and more. She even asks him whether or not he's still sleeping with the mother of one of his kids, Tia Kemp. For obvious reasons, fans can't wait to hear what Rozay has to say. It's not the only exciting episode she has on the way, however. At the end of last month, she hopped online to propose an interview with DJ Akademiks, who she's been at odds with for months.
Shockingly enough, he seemed open to the idea. "I'm down," he replied to her Tweet. It's unclear when that will drop, though supporters certainly hope it's sooner rather than later. She's also gearing up to drop another interview with Boosie Badazz, which is sure to be full of interesting moments. What do you think of Yung Miami announcing that Rick Ross will be her next guest on Caresha Please? Are you looking forward to watching the interview? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: Gucci Mane, Plies, And Yung Miami Concert Allegedly Canceled By Police After Yungeen Ace Joins Lineup