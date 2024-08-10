Yung Miami Trolls Critics Over Backlash To "Caresha Please" Season 2 Premiere

Yung Miami isn't fazed by the hate.

Yung Miami has responded to critics of the season 2 premiere of her talk show, Caresha Please, telling haters that she's unbothered by their harsh words. The episode has been going viral, as Miami finally breaks her silence on the bombshell allegations Diddy has been facing over the last several months.

“I knew the interview would be 50/50 but I feel good telling my truth!” she initially wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m about to go outside and have a ball I deserve it see yall later :)” After facing backlash throughout the day, she shared a picture of herself holding up two stacks of cash the following night. She wrote: "I can't hear you b*tches!"

Yung Miami & Diddy Attend The 2023 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

During the episode, Miami confirmed that she and Diddy are no longer together, but that she can't speak on the allegations because they stem from a time before she knew him. “I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know,” Yung Miami said of her silence. “I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time.” From there, she recalled being with him at several award shows, including the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards where he won the Global Icon Award. “I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers while he was still alive,” she said. “So I was celebrating him with the world and I just feel like everybody is crucifying me for it.”

Yung Miami Fires Back At Critics

In response to Miami's post about the drama, fans shared plenty of supportive messages. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.