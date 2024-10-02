Yung Miami's Alleged Texts To Saucy Santana Spark Rumors About Having A New Man

Yung Miami allegedly has a new man in her life, according to Saucy Santana, who shared a text exchange between himself and the City Girls rapper on Instagram, earlier this week. In the messages, Santana complains about not being able to reach Miami, who replies that she was on the phone with her man. Santana answers: "CARESHA PLZ! It's always a man witchu!!! That's AGGRAVATIN! This new n***a got yo head gone! Imma pray for u."
When The Shade Room reposted the texts on Instagram, fans theorized that Santana leaked the move in an effort to help Miami distance herself from Diddy. "She wants us to know that she’s not with Diddy anymore [laughing emoji]. I would’ve paid paparazzi to catch me with a new man a couple times to make it look more believable," one fan commented. Another wrote: "She ain’t slick. She just trynna distance herself from Diddy lol. Because what else was the purpose of leaking this?"
Yung Miami & Diddy Attend The Met Gala
Miami previously opened up about her experiences dating Diddy during the premiere of the second season of her show, Caresha Please. Speaking with Santana for the episode, she broke into tears when the Bad Boy mogul was brought up. She had been in a relationship with Diddy prior to CNN publishing security camera footage from a hotel in 2016, showing him hitting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. In the time since, authorities have arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Miami has said she never witnessed any of the alleged behavior of which Diddy is accused. He's also already pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Saucy Santana Shares Texts With Yung Miami
Check out Santana's full post regarding Yung Miami's dating life below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.
Read More: Joe Budden Criticizes How Yung Miami Spoke On JT, The City Girls & Diddy On "Caresha Please"
[Via]