Yung Miami's Alleged Texts To Saucy Santana Spark Rumors About Having A New Man

Fans have been theorizing that she's trying to distance herself from Diddy.

Yung Miami allegedly has a new man in her life, according to Saucy Santana, who shared a text exchange between himself and the City Girls rapper on Instagram, earlier this week. In the messages, Santana complains about not being able to reach Miami, who replies that she was on the phone with her man. Santana answers: "CARESHA PLZ! It's always a man witchu!!! That's AGGRAVATIN! This new n***a got yo head gone! Imma pray for u."

When The Shade Room reposted the texts on Instagram, fans theorized that Santana leaked the move in an effort to help Miami distance herself from Diddy. "She wants us to know that she’s not with Diddy anymore [laughing emoji]. I would’ve paid paparazzi to catch me with a new man a couple times to make it look more believable," one fan commented. Another wrote: "She ain’t slick. She just trynna distance herself from Diddy lol. Because what else was the purpose of leaking this?"

Yung Miami & Diddy Attend The Met Gala

TOPSHOT - US rappers Yung Miami (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami previously opened up about her experiences dating Diddy during the premiere of the second season of her show, Caresha Please. Speaking with Santana for the episode, she broke into tears when the Bad Boy mogul was brought up. She had been in a relationship with Diddy prior to CNN publishing security camera footage from a hotel in 2016, showing him hitting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. In the time since, authorities have arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Miami has said she never witnessed any of the alleged behavior of which Diddy is accused. He's also already pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Saucy Santana Shares Texts With Yung Miami