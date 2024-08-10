Saucy Santana Defends Yung Miami Amid Backlash For Diddy Comments

Social media users are criticizing Yung Miami for how she addressed Diddy's allegations on "Caresha Please."

Yesterday, Yung Miami's fan-favorite podcast Caresha Please finally made a comeback. The "50/50" rapper sat down with none other than Saucy Santana, who asked her various questions that fans have been begging to get answers to. He inquired about her relationship with JT, the current state of City Girls, and of course, Diddy.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been hit with several lawsuits in recent months from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Security footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 also surfaced earlier this year. Amid all of this, supporters have been waiting to hear from Yung Miami, as the two of them dated before the legal saga.

Saucy Santana Sticks Up For Yung Miami Amid Caresha Please Criticism

In the episode, Yung Miami confirmed that she and Diddy have gone their separate ways. She also confirmed that Diddy never abused her. She had positive things to say about him, describing their "business relationship" as mutually beneficial. This prompted some backlash from viewers, who felt like she went too easy on Diddy. Some even accused her of lying about her own experience with him.

Now, Saucy Santana has taken to social media to defend her, slamming critics for begging for the truth and then becoming outraged when she finally delivered it. "If she was trying to save face she could have did it a long time ago," he explained. "You can't get mad at someone about their truth. Whatever happened to [someone else in the] past, we don't neglect that, we don't say that it didn't happen, and we don't condone it." What do you think of Saucy Santana sticking up for Yung Miami amid criticism for how she addressed Diddy's allegations on Caresha Please? Do you agree that she doesn't deserve backlash for speaking her truth? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.