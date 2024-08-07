Yung Miami Announces The Return Of "Caresha Please" Amid Fan Demands

It's been several months since fans have seen a new episode of Yung Miami's podcast, Caresha Please. Luckily, however, it doesn't look like they'll have to wait too much longer. Earlier today, the "50/50" rapper took to Instagram to tease the podcast's comeback, leaving fans to speculate.
"I think it's time," she captioned a photo of the iconic set. "#careshaplease." As expected, supporters are thrilled, though she's yet to announce an official date for her comeback. Regardless, they're leaving their requests in her comments section, making it clear that they've been anticipating this for a while.
Yung Miami Hints At Podcast Comeback In New IG Post
While commenters have plenty of demands for who they want to see the performer interview next, many are simply looking forward to seeing her back on screen. Some are even suggesting a Q&A, or an interview with herself, as they have a lot of questions about what she's been up to. In recent months, for example, the City Girls have gone their separate ways to focus on solo music. While JT just unleashed her debut solo mixtape City Cinderella, Yung Miami has released a couple of singles and appeared on various other artists' songs.
Her seemingly former fling Diddy is also currently wrapped up in a dramatic legal saga, as he's at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation as well as several lawsuits. As for Yung Miami, she was accused of trafficking drugs in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against the mogul, though she has since denied the allegations. What do you think of Yung Miami teasing the return of her fan-favorite podcast, Caresha Please? Are you looking forward to seeing it or not? Who do you hope she interviews next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.