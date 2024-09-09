Gucci Mane, Plies, And Yung Miami Concert Allegedly Canceled By Police After Yungeen Ace Joins Lineup

Yungeen Ace won't be performing at the event.

Yungeen Ace's addition to a concert lineup featuring Gucci Mane, Plies, Yung Miami, and Rob49 allegedly caused Tampa Police to shut down the event. According to No Jumper, the venue was concerned about providing security considering Ace's alleged gang affiliations. The outlet shared an alleged email explaining the decision on Instagram on Sunday. The concert was scheduled for Friday, September 20.

"You may know that Julio Foolio was murdered right up the street from us and we've been made aware that Ace is rumored to have gang ties to the group that was involved with the shooting (Gangs ATK and KTA)," it reads. "We're concerned about security around the venue and in the area seeing how recent this all happened. There's also a duty we have to USF to make their police aware of the information if Ace is indeed coming."

In the wake of Foolio's death, Ace has made several conflicting headlines regarding the situation. In a snippet of a track remixing Cash Cobain's hit song, "Problem," he appeared to diss both him and his mother, rapping: "They mad at me that n***a died that's not my [problem], I'm getting rich off the dead like that's my [problem]. Can't trust nobody but my choppa that's my [problem]. Lil' n***a died, got caught in traffic that's my [problem]," as well as, "When this b**ch got hit with the stick that wasn't my [problem]. When his mom got hit with that sh*t that wasn't my [problem]."

He also downplayed the reports of animosity between them and shared his condolences during an Instagram Live in July. Check out the alleged concert cancelation statement below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yungeen Ace on HotNewHipHop.