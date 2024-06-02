Yungeen Ace Gets Vulnerable On New Single "Rain On Me"

Yungeen Ace is focused.

It goes without saying that Yungeen Ace has been through a lot over the past few months. Back in April, the performer was arrested in his hometown of Jacksonville, FL, and hit with charges of possessing a firearm, weapon, or ammunition as a convicted felon. Just before his arrest, the 26-year-old shared the tragic news of his brother's passing on Instagram. While it's surely been a difficult ride for the young artist, fans are glad that he's managed to find a healthy outlet with his music and continue to advance in his career.

At the end of March, Yungeen Ace did just this with his project Forgotten Star. The 15-track effort sees him channel his feelings into vulnerable tracks like "Mama Tears," "Heart Burning," "Hardest Thing Ever," and more. He also went at it alone, with zero features throughout the entire album.

Yungeen Ace Proves He's Focused With Emotional New Track

Now, only a couple of months after the release of Forgotten Star, Yungeen Ace is back with yet another introspective track, "Rain On Me." In the melodic and emotional song, the rapper reflects on the various obstacles he's previously had to overcome. He confirms that despite it all, he's fully committed to staying "focused." His latest release also arrived alongside a dramatic visual, which sees Ace singing in the rain, making calls at a lonely payphone, and more. Check it out above.

What do you think of Yungeen Ace's vulnerable new track? What about its emotional accompanying music video? Will you be adding "Rain On Me" to your summer playlist or not? Do you hope to see the Florida-born performer drop another full-length project sometime in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and be sure to keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics: