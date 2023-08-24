Foolio Further Fuels Yungeen Ace Beef By Calling Him A “Rat,” Posts Alleged Snitching

Foolio and Yungeen Ace have been beefing for years now, throwing out diss tracks, disrespect to their fallen and still living loved ones, and a lot more. Despite it being such a long battle, it seems like it isn’t ending anytime soon. Furthermore, the former just threw more shots at the latter by uploading a video of Ace seemingly testifying with a police officer online. In the caption of the clip, the Jacksonville native called him a “rat” who seemed to be talking about a fight between his colleagues. Overall, it’s unclear what case this relates to or how old the clip is, but many will probably see this and throw Ace into the “snitch” ring.

Moreover, their feud runs so deep that even pedestrians who recognize either of them will bring it up. In fact, they even use it to their advantage. For example, a woman found Foolio’s ID lying around and decided that this was a good cash-making opportunity. Basically, she held it hostage, asking the rapper for $10K and threatened that if he didn’t, she would give the driver’s license (with his address) to Yungeen Ace. While it was never clear whether he actually did so, it’s still a wild coincidence to profit off of and spark more beef through.

Foolio Throws Shots At Yungeen Ace For “Rat” Behavior

Foolio calls Yungeen Ace a rat pic.twitter.com/uBFwuqW6dB — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 24, 2023

Unfortunately, this animosity roped in fallen friends and more pressing tragedies in their lives. One instance of this was when Yungeen Ace’s friend JayDaYoungan passed away. “I wasn’t even gone come post Brudda cause this s**t been eating me in the inside cause we wasn’t seeing eye to eye bout some sh*t we could of rekindled [broken heart emoji],” he expressed on Instagram. “I wanted to Kall you so bad Brudda it was just our pride in the way dawg [face palm emoji]. We was better den that s**t we was going thru s**t was so little damn la Brudda.”

“Now you dissing me in songs, saying F my dead homeboys, this and that,” Ace’s opponent said of this, claiming that Jay went against him by collaborating with him. “How I’mma feel? I’m supposed to sit back, be quiet. Don’t say nothin’? If it was me, on the other end, n***a would’ve done the same thing.” For more news and the latest updates on Foolio and Yungeen Ace, stay up to date on HNHH.

