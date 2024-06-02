Icewear Vezzo Earns His Keep On New Single "It's On Me": Stream

The Detroit native brings his signature bounce and warbled flow here, supported by some haunting background vocals.

Icewear Vezzo may have just dropped a new album Live From The 6 this year, but don't think he's letting his foot off the gas for the rest of 2024. Moreover, he came right back this week with a new single and music video titled "It's On Me," which is a fitting title for this confident Detroit banger. The Michigan native sounds right at home here, mixing warbled deliveries and steady flows with boisterous rags to riches narratives and brag-heavy lyrical content. As for the instrumental, the beat is carried by haunting background vocal samples, heavily flanged synth keys, and a rapid and peppy percussion pattern.

No matter how you slice it, the "Perfect" spitter returned to his element with ease here, and it would be exciting to see what else is in store in his catalog. For example, he led up to Live From The 6 through cuts like "Pouring Wok" that continued to pay homage to the Detroit sound and branch out in his own unique way. With "It's On Me," Icewear Vezzo keeps things in that simple but still expansive way, if only through the contrast that the cold beat and mic performance creates with the sampled vocals. It might be a winning formula, but there won't be any complaints as long as an MC is able to live up to the task. In this case, he certainly delivered.

Icewear Vezzo's "It's On Me": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, if any rappers are smart, they will know to avoid bringing up Icewear Vezzo in an Eminem diss, something that Benzino was a recent lab rat for. We look forward to seeing what he does next for Detroit, and what other bangers emerge from the vault. If you haven't heard "It's On Me" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video above. Hit up the comments section below with your thoughts on the track and find some standout bars down there as well. As always, come back to HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
Used to be them n***as out on the house, now we who turn the locks,
Never let nobody make me doubt myself, I serve Allah,
Switchy on them Glocks, the Fetti beating just off word of mouth,
Swerve to drop, never pay no plug, these n***as curves and cops

