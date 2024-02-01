Icewear Vezzo Drags Benzino For Mention In Eminem Diss

The Source's former head honcho said the Detroit MC dismissed Marshall Mathers in the past, which he was quick to correct.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
RapTV Presents: Rolling Loud Music Showcase - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals

Benzino's new diss track towards Eminem, "Rap Elvis," is a follow-up to his own shots on "Doomsday Pt. 2" -– and it expands the scope of their shotgun blasts against their immediate circles. Marshall Mathers roped The Source's former co-owner's daughter Coi Leray into their long-running feud, and he responded by bringing up a lot of Em's rap peers. One of these is Icewear Vezzo, who had previously called his fellow Detroit MC "out of touch," something that 'Zino tried to use against them. However, Vezzo responded to the mention on "Rap Elvis" with some harsh words on Instagram on Wednesday (January 31), making his actual stance much clearer.

"Icewear Vezzo said that Em don’t be showing the city love/ Why you ain’t got no words for him, huh? He in your city, bruh!" Benzino rapped. "Say, Benzino, it’s all gangsta, ya heard?" the lyricist clapped back on the social media platform. "I did fed time with your big brother. But check it out, I don’t think it made sense that you brought me up in a diss song for a few reasons.

Read More: Icewear Vezzo Is Sipping And “Pouring Wok” On His New Single

Icewear Vezzo Pops Off On Benzino After Eminem Diss: Watch

"Number one, I don’t second nothing you said," Icewear Vezzo went on. "And number two, I’m never going against a n***a from my city for a n***a from another city. I don’t go against the grain, we don’t move like that. I think you got the wrong impression of Detroit, Michigan and of who I am. Holmes ain’t gotta make no diss songs to say nothing back to me ’cause I ain’t disrespect or discredit who he is. What he did might never get done again. Holmes top five lyricists dead or alive. That s**t not even arguable or debatable. And he put n***as on from his area."

Meanwhile, Slim Shady's frequent collaborator and fellow Detroit legend Royce Da 5'9" saluted Vezzo on his Instagram account. The "Perfect" lyricist clearly gets the respect he deserves from peers and forefathers alike, and he's standing on his reciprocation of that commendation. Perhaps more rappers will come forward to defend Eminem against Benzino, but only time will tell. For more updates on them and the latest news on Icewear Vezzo, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: A History Of Eminem’s Most Vicious Lyrics

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.