Icewear Vezzo Drags Benzino For Mention In Eminem Diss

Benzino's new diss track towards Eminem, "Rap Elvis," is a follow-up to his own shots on "Doomsday Pt. 2" -– and it expands the scope of their shotgun blasts against their immediate circles. Marshall Mathers roped The Source's former co-owner's daughter Coi Leray into their long-running feud, and he responded by bringing up a lot of Em's rap peers. One of these is Icewear Vezzo, who had previously called his fellow Detroit MC "out of touch," something that 'Zino tried to use against them. However, Vezzo responded to the mention on "Rap Elvis" with some harsh words on Instagram on Wednesday (January 31), making his actual stance much clearer.

"Icewear Vezzo said that Em don’t be showing the city love/ Why you ain’t got no words for him, huh? He in your city, bruh!" Benzino rapped. "Say, Benzino, it’s all gangsta, ya heard?" the lyricist clapped back on the social media platform. "I did fed time with your big brother. But check it out, I don’t think it made sense that you brought me up in a diss song for a few reasons.

Icewear Vezzo Pops Off On Benzino After Eminem Diss: Watch

"Number one, I don’t second nothing you said," Icewear Vezzo went on. "And number two, I’m never going against a n***a from my city for a n***a from another city. I don’t go against the grain, we don’t move like that. I think you got the wrong impression of Detroit, Michigan and of who I am. Holmes ain’t gotta make no diss songs to say nothing back to me ’cause I ain’t disrespect or discredit who he is. What he did might never get done again. Holmes top five lyricists dead or alive. That s**t not even arguable or debatable. And he put n***as on from his area."

Meanwhile, Slim Shady's frequent collaborator and fellow Detroit legend Royce Da 5'9" saluted Vezzo on his Instagram account. The "Perfect" lyricist clearly gets the respect he deserves from peers and forefathers alike, and he's standing on his reciprocation of that commendation. Perhaps more rappers will come forward to defend Eminem against Benzino, but only time will tell. For more updates on them and the latest news on Icewear Vezzo, keep checking in with HNHH.

