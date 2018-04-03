mentions
- MusicIcewear Vezzo Drags Benzino For Mention In Eminem DissThe Source's former head honcho said the Detroit MC dismissed Marshall Mathers in the past, which he was quick to correct.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipDrake & Megan Thee Stallion Rumors Make Photographer He Referenced Speak OutMegYuup had to clear the air amid (even more) speculation that Drizzy dissed Tina Snow, and said that no one meant anything by it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- FoodPopeyes Got $23.25M Of Free Advertisement From Social Media Mentions: ReportThe Popeyes vs. Chick Fil A debate ultimately worked in the former's favor.By Aron A.
- MusicAmber Rose Dragged Into 21 Savage Immigration Trouble By FansAmber Rose is getting flooded with questions about her ex-boyfriend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Blasted By Samantha Ronson For Machine Gun Kelly Diss Track: "F*cking Old Man"Rihanna is too busy for any of this, according to Ronson.By Zaynab
- TechSnapchat Rolling Out Group Video Chat & Mentions For Stories FeatureThe app is expanding its capabilities. By David Saric