Jack Dorsey Allegedly Prohibits Any Mention Of Jay-Z At His Tech Company

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A tidal wave of resentment, perhaps? Or something deeper?

It seems like the complex business relationship between Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z still needs to smooth out some rough edges. Moreover, according to a Fortune report, the former and his management teams "sternly warned" their employees at Dorsey's tech company Block to not make reference to the East Coast rap legend. Jay is one of nine Block board members, and anonymous employees reportedly alleged that no reason emerged as to why they couldn't mention the reclusive billionaire in any of the company's various communication channels, such as Slack and email. Also, the report points to Block's many recent layoffs as a contributing factor to workplace dissent.

For those unaware, Block acquired a major stake in Jay-Z's TIDAL streaming platform back in 2021, which many saw as a financial finesse. In addition, TIDAL themselves reportedly laid off dozens of employees from an already small staff last week, and the conversation is that Block acquisitions like Cashapp and Square will face similar processes soon. The report also alleges that various of Jack Dorsey's employees brought Hov up in connection to the Diddy scandal before this ban.

Jack Dorsey Allegedly Bans His Employees From Talking About Jay-Z

Of course, Jay-Z doesn't actually have anything to do with Diddy's federal case, as any and all connections are merely speculative allegations. As such, it's curious why Jack Dorsey would allegedly choose to do this. Maybe he is trying to support the "Song Cry" MC by quelling salacious criticism against him, or he instead doesn't want people to point to Jay to fix problems they might be having with Dorsey? There are a couple of possible options, but nothing that gets us closer to the truth. Perhaps the tech tycoon will address this at some other point down the line.

Elsewhere, Jack Dorsey's thoughts on hip-hop extend far beyond his alleged censorship of Jay-Z's name in the office. He also ruffled feathers earlier this year for picking a side in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, causing a whole lot of OVO Stans to suddenly praise Elon Musk's Twitter without ever really caring about it. Jokes aside, fans have their criticisms of these moves, so we'll see if they ever get an explanation.

