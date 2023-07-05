Young Thug is an inspiration to a handful of people. One such person, which might come as a shock, is Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. According to a Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast episode with Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the duo set up a meet-and-greet with the rapper and the social media mogul backstage at a show before the young artist was incarcerated. Zingler and Cherif are curators of the largest hip-hop festival in the world, Rolling Loud.

They also play the role of icon matchmakers. When Dorsey was brought backstage to meet the rapper, Thugger had to be told who he was. Once they were introduced, Jack kept complimenting the rapper, calling Thug his “inspiration.” “I’m sitting there like, ‘How the fuck is Jack inspired by Thug?’” Zingler said. “But genuinely, Jack loves Thug on a weird level to [be] influenced by music to everything. He’s obsessed with Thug.”

How Jack Dorsey & Young Thug Met Backstage

Unfortunately, the rapper is not the best when it comes to getting praised. Zingler continued, “It was so awkward because Thug doesn’t take compliments that well, so Thug is like super quiet, and it was so awkward for me. I dipped on Thug.” Funny enough, the rapper, who is behind bars for RICO charges filed against him in the YSL case, still somehow has access to Twitter. He’s been promoting his latest album, Business Is Business, which dropped last month.

The album came out while he was in prison and features collaborations with Future, Juice WRLD, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Travis Scott, and more. According to 808Mafia’s Southside, the famous record producer, the album came together in just under two weeks. This was with Metro Boomin at the helm, overseeing the production and sequencing of the entire tracklist. As far as how the artist recorded his sections from prison, Southside remained silent about the process, saying, “We keep our secrets” in a quick TMZ interview.

