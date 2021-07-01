Jack Dorsey
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Awkwardly Met Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey OnceYoung Thug didn't know Jack Dempsey, but Jack knew Thug.By Jake Lyda
- MusicJAY-Z Wins Legal Battle In $300 Million Sale Of TIDALThe lawsuit regarding Block's purchase of JAY-Z's Tidal has been dismissed.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJack Dorsey On Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: "He Should Have Walked Away"Jack Dorsey is changing his tone on Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElon Musk Reacts To Cash App Founder MurderElon Musk and others reacted to the untimely death of the tech founder.By Noah Grant
- RandomJay-Z & Jack Dorsey To Bring Bitcoin Education To The Marcy ProjectsJay-Z and Jack Dorsey continue to partner on crypto projects.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJack Dorsey Can't Stop Listening To Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale," Calls Rapper "A Poet & A Teacher"The former CEO and co-founder of Twitter fired off praise of K-Dot's latest hit album, dubbing the record an "opera."By Erika Marie
- TechFormer Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says "Elon [Musk] Is The Singular Solution I Trust"Musk has many critics, but it appears Dorsey is not one of them.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomJack Dorsey NFT Loses 99.8 Percent Of Its ValueAn NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet was originally sold for $2.9 million.By Alexander Cole
- TechJack Dorsey Steps Down As CEO Of TwitterTwitter's co-founder has resigned from the social media platform. By Taylor McCloud
- TechTIDAL Launches Free Tier, Direct Artist Payouts & Fan-Centered RoyaltiesThe music streaming platform announced a handful of new features and opportunities this morning.By Taylor McCloud
- TechTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Trolls Facebook & Instagram During OutageJack Dorsey jokingly offered to buy Facebook and redirected people to a Kanye West song as the platform (as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger) have been down worldwide for hours.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJack Dorsey Is Eager For "DONDA" To Drop; Offers Release StrategyJack Dorsey wants to hear "DONDA" by any means necessary.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureJay-Z, Beyoncé & Jack Dorsey Spotted Hanging At Beach In The HamptonsJay-Z, Beyoncé, and Jack Dorsey were spotted hanging out in the Hamptons, Thursday.By Cole Blake