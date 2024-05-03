Jack Dorsey Likes Kendrick Lamar’s Old Tweet About His First Toronto Show Amid Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar's latest Drake diss "6:16 In LA" continues to make waves, and it looks like nearly everyone has an opinion on the rappers' ongoing feud. Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey even decided to get involved today, dropping some subtle love for Kendrick's song.

Dorsey liked an old Tweet by Kendrick from 2011, in which he announced his first-ever performance in Drake's hometown of Toronto. "June 16th. Toronto. Grab tix here," it reads alongside a link. Dorsey simply quoted the Tweet and added a heart, making it clear who he's siding with amid the beef. He later went on to share a meme about Drake reacting to "6:16 In LA," and trying to figure out who on the inside has been secretly hoping for his downfall.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Inspires Hilarious Memes Following The Release Of "6:16 In LA"

Jack Dorsey Reacts To "6:16 In LA"

Obviously, Dorsey is tuned in, and he's not alone. Kendrick's latest drop has garnered reactions from countless social media users and peers and resulted in numerous hilarious memes. Fans are more eager than ever to hear how Drizzy will respond, with many suspecting that things are just getting started. Some, on the other hand, think Drake shouldn't bother responding at all. Following the release of Kendrick's first diss "Euphoria," Rick Ross shared some words of advice for the Canadian hitmaker.

“He may not have heard this yet but look white boy, I know we not friends but lemme give you this advice because you ain’t got nobody around you– you ain’t got no real n****s around you," he said. “Don’t respond. You ain’t even peep when the intro came on with that Teddy Pendergrass. That was that Black vibe. Don’t do it. Don't go write an 8-minute verse.” What do you think of Jack Dorsey liking an old Tweet about Kendrick Lamar performing in Toronto for the first time? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Metro Boomin Thinks Hip-Hop Is "Alive & Well" As Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Heats Up

[Via]