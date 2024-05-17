Lil Yachty Divulges Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake Battle Mentioning Him

"Yachty can't give you no swag neither, I don't give a f**k about who you hang with."

After a long period of (almost) silence, Lil Yachty's finally spoken out, via his A Safe Place podcast, about the beef and battle between his good friend Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Moreover, he specifically said that a lot of people congratulated him for being mentioned by K.Dot and Rick Ross, who was also beefing with The Boy, but that he didn't want any part in it. The Atlanta artist remarked on his respect for both Kendrick and Drizzy, and called it a "cool thing to watch" that taught him a lot. One interesting revelation or claim is that he knew that one or all of these artists mentioned him before their material came out, although he didn't specify which track or post despite a heavy hint that it was "Euphoria."

Finally, Lil Yachty said the beef wasn't serious. Not only that, but he said it won't get serious due to the distance between the two combatants and them being "rich as f**k." Also, there were some thoughts on how people already picked Kendrick Lamar over Drake before the battle even began. "Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started," he believes. "Because people don’t like him, and haven’t, and he’s won for a very long time.

Lil Yachty On His Mentions Throughout Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

"And he’s sat at the top of the throne… Honestly, respectfully, I think he still sits on top of the throne," Lil Yachty expressed. "I think that even if opinionated masses would say that Kendrick won, I don’t think that people are going to stop listening to Drake and Drake’s career is going to flush, you know?

Yachty Speaks On The Court Of Public Opinion

"I said to Drake, I told him, ‘I don’t feel like you won or lost,'" Lil Yachty concluded. "Rappers have lost and then lost everything. […] I think Drake will still be in everyone’s rap Spotify at the end of the year at the top. He can still drop hits and it will still control the summer. I think that Kendrick made very smart moves, and I don’t think Drake would disagree."

