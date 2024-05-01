Lil Yachty Claims He Accidentally Liked Tweet About Kendrick Lamar Cheating On His Wife

Lil Yachty had Twitter talking on Tuesday.

Lil Yachty was minding his business yesterday when he ended up getting dissed by Kendrick Lamar. Overall, the Yachty mention on "Euphoria" was short but to the point. Of course, plenty of other artists got it a whole lot worse. In fact, it was Drake who really got the worst of it as Kendrick delivered a six-minute onslaught that was both scathing and downright disrespectful. Although the Drake fans won't admit it was a good song, the vast majority of hip-hop fans are in awe of what Kendrick did on the track.

Amidst the beef, some fans noticed a peculiar like coming from Lil Yachty's account. Below, you can see that Yacthy liked a tweet suggesting that Kendrick Lamar cheats on his wife with white women. When this like was made public by the Twitter account @kurrco, Yachty decided to respond. "Shit was an accident lmao," Yachty wrote. Overall, this is a bit hard to believe, and it is definitely a convenient excuse. Although, no one can actually prove that Yachty is lying, which makes it the perfect cover.

Lil Yachty Reacts

At the end of the day, Yachty is very good friends with Drake. Having said that, it is easy to see how he might be a little bit defensive about everything that is being said here. Regardless, there is no doubt that this feud is getting sent into overdrive. Drake is looking to drop a new diss record, and it should be interesting to see what kind of angle he goes with. As for Yachty, perhaps he can help Drake write a hook for the response.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Lil Yachty is telling the truth here? Did he really like this accidentally? Or was he being very deliberate after being dissed by Kendrick? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

