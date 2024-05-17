Drake Receives Invite To Michael Rubin's Star-Studded White Party

Despite the hefty allegations and claims thrown Drake's way during his battle with Kendrick Lamar, it seems like he doesn't have to fight much for his right to party. Moreover, he recently posted the invite ( a one-of-one by George Condo) to Michael Rubin's White Party this year, which is a massive celebrity gathering that he seems quite excited for. "Went from 1 bedroom condo to 1 of 1 condo @michaelrubin [mind blown emoji]," the Toronto superstar captioned a picture of his invite on his Instagram Story. Of course, a lot of people reacted to this news by bringing up some of those aforementioned allegations, while others just want to see the whole thing blow over already.

Meanwhile, other rappers like Lil Yachty are giving their take on that whole K.Dot feud, but also on how they don't think Drake will take much of a hit as a result. "Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started," he expressed on his A Safe Place podcast. "Because people don’t like him, and haven’t, and he’s won for a very long time.

Drake Posts Michael Rubin's White Party Invite

"And he sat at the top of the throne… Honestly, respectfully, I think he still sits on top of the throne," Lil Yachty continued. "Even if opinionated masses would say that Kendrick won, I don’t think that people are going to stop listening to Drake and Drake’s career is going to flush, you know? I said to Drake, I told him, ‘I don’t feel like you won or lost.' Rappers have lost and then lost everything. […] I think Drake will still be in everyone’s rap Spotify at the end of the year at the top. He can still drop hits and it will still control the summer. I think that Kendrick made very smart moves, and I don’t think Drake would disagree."

We'll see whether this White Party invite is a solid indicator of just how fine Drake will be after this rap battle, which honestly shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, despite people having mixed feelings about the beef itself, they still hold respect for both him and Kendrick Lamar as artists. It would be shocking if either MC truly falls out of public favor completely, although we guess we can't rule out the impossibilities. After all, who would've thought that this whole thing would end with a White Party to celebrate?

