Drake Receives Invite To Michael Rubin's Star-Studded White Party

BYGabriel Bras Nevares743 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Drake performs in Concert at Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois at United Center on August 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

The Boy is still an industry darling.

Despite the hefty allegations and claims thrown Drake's way during his battle with Kendrick Lamar, it seems like he doesn't have to fight much for his right to party. Moreover, he recently posted the invite ( a one-of-one by George Condo) to Michael Rubin's White Party this year, which is a massive celebrity gathering that he seems quite excited for. "Went from 1 bedroom condo to 1 of 1 condo @michaelrubin [mind blown emoji]," the Toronto superstar captioned a picture of his invite on his Instagram Story. Of course, a lot of people reacted to this news by bringing up some of those aforementioned allegations, while others just want to see the whole thing blow over already.

Meanwhile, other rappers like Lil Yachty are giving their take on that whole K.Dot feud, but also on how they don't think Drake will take much of a hit as a result. "Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started," he expressed on his A Safe Place podcast. "Because people don’t like him, and haven’t, and he’s won for a very long time.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Blames Meek Mill For Drake’s Loss Against Kendrick Lamar

Drake Posts Michael Rubin's White Party Invite

"And he sat at the top of the throne… Honestly, respectfully, I think he still sits on top of the throne," Lil Yachty continued. "Even if opinionated masses would say that Kendrick won, I don’t think that people are going to stop listening to Drake and Drake’s career is going to flush, you know? I said to Drake, I told him, ‘I don’t feel like you won or lost.' Rappers have lost and then lost everything. […] I think Drake will still be in everyone’s rap Spotify at the end of the year at the top. He can still drop hits and it will still control the summer. I think that Kendrick made very smart moves, and I don’t think Drake would disagree."

We'll see whether this White Party invite is a solid indicator of just how fine Drake will be after this rap battle, which honestly shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, despite people having mixed feelings about the beef itself, they still hold respect for both him and Kendrick Lamar as artists. It would be shocking if either MC truly falls out of public favor completely, although we guess we can't rule out the impossibilities. After all, who would've thought that this whole thing would end with a White Party to celebrate?

Read More: Meek Mill Finally Explains Infamous Michael Rubin Bunny Hop Video

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Lil Yachty Performs In MilanMusicLil Yachty Divulges Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake Battle Mentioning Him209
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - InsideMusicKendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake Diss Leave DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden Impressed21.0K
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetMusicRick Ross Urges Lil Yachty To Take This Stance On Drake Amid OVO/MMG Beef4.2K
Phoenix Suns v Toronto RaptorsMusicGillie Crowns Drake As The Winner In Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef5.5K