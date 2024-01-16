Icewear Vezzo Is Sipping And "Pouring Wok" On His New Single

It is hard to keep track of all the talent that resides in Michigan. However, Icewear Vezzo still manages to stick out in some shape or form. The 34-year-old veteran from Detroit is back to offer a new single for his eager fan base. We say that because Vezzo has been relentlessly teasing his followers on social media with a tape that is called Live From The 6. It is all over his Instagram page. In his latest post, he says, "New video LINK UP TOP go run it up I promise Live From The 6 Coming Soon 🔥🤞🏾 if yall want me to let it fly this month let me know 🦅"

That is exciting to hear Vezzo say this. It has been a little over a year since Vezzo's last project. It was a collaboration with legendary DJs Gangsta Grillz and Drama. That came through on December 9, 2022, and featured heavy hitters such as Future, Jerzy, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, and more. Vezzo's fans are certainly pushing him to get this album out ASAP because they are running up the streams on "Pouring Wok."

Listen To "Pouring Wok" By Icewear Vezzo

Presumably a single from the forthcoming tape, it sees Vezzo rapping about women and the infamous cough syrup and soda mixed drink. He raps as if he is snoozing after cup after cup of lean. The beat is trap-influenced with droning synths eerily in the background. Currently, the song is gaining lots of plays on YouTube, with nearly 450,000 views in its short time online. Be sure to run it up so we can get Vezzo's album!

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Pouring Wok," by Icewear Vezzo? Do you think he will deliver on his promise and drop his new project Live From The 6? Will this be his best single of the year, why or why not?

