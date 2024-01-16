Jack Harlow Spends A Third Week At Number One With "Lovin' On Me"

Following the departure of dozens of Christmas songs from the Hot 100, one song in particular soared back to the top spot. That track was Jack Harlow's single "Lovin' On Me" which was also the last number-one before Christmas music took over the chart. Now he's spending yet another week at the top spot. The three total weeks at number one for "Lovin" matches Harlow's career high for "First Class" which also led for 3 weeks in 2022. It's his third number-one hit also following his collaboration with Lil Nas X "INDUSTRY BABY."

Lil Nas X is relevant now as he released a new single "J Christ" over the weekend. The hitmaker's first new song since 2022 certainly has the potential to challenge Harlow for the top spot in successive weeks. But Lil Nas isn't even the biggest challenger to Harlow's throne. Next week, Ariana Grande's new single "yes, and?" has the chance to debut at the top spot. The singer hasn't released a new album since 2020's positions. Despite that, she did manage to have a chart-topping track last year when she teamed up with The Weeknd for a remix of his song "Die For You." The hype for her new single has been so strong that it could potentially shoot up to the very top spot on the Hot 100 in its first week. Check out the full top 10 on the chart below.

Jack Harlow Remains At Number One

The only new entry to the top 10 of the chart is "Lose Control" which replaced country singer Luke Combs' cover of "Fast Car" in the top 10. It's a new peak for "Lose Control" and the first Top 10 hit for Teddy Swims. Doja Cat shows up with two songs inside the top 10 led by "Paint The Town Red" at number 5. Her second entry is "Agora Hills" which reached a new peak of number 9 this week.

The rest of the top 10 features country hits from Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen, R&B entries from SZA and Tyla, and top 5 pop songs from Taylor Swift and Tate McRae. What do you think of Jack Harlow scoring a third week at number one on the Hot 100? What's your favorite track in the Top 10 of this week's chart? Let us know in the comment section below.

