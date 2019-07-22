called out
- MusicDeJ Loaf Blasts Moneybagg Yo's Loaf Boyz Label For Allegedly Stealing Her NameWhile this seems like it could've been just a case of coincidental similarities, someone from the Loaf Boyz camp actually responded to the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIcewear Vezzo Drags Benzino For Mention In Eminem DissThe Source's former head honcho said the Detroit MC dismissed Marshall Mathers in the past, which he was quick to correct.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Flames A Girl For Comparing Herself To Chloe Bailey: WatchBoosie gets candid with her. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBeyonce Shares New Pictures On Social Media After Skin-Bleaching ClaimsThese accusations stem from her appearance at the "RENAISSANCE" film premiere, and were blasted earlier by her mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAsian Doll Accuses Scar Lip Of Stealing Her BeatAsian Doll now wants to team up with Scar Lip for a collab.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearCardi B Gets Response From Woman She Called Out For Stealing Her OutfitsNot only did she say that she's had her pieces long before the Bronx MC served those looks, but went the extra mile in dissing her career.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Out Yung Bleu For Kicking Artist Off His Tour Who Supported HimTRell co-signed Boosie's latest album, and the Baton Rouge MC is indignant that he apparently got screwed over as a result.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChildren's Ministry Asks Tokyo Toni To "Please Stop" Posing As If She's Helping OrphansAllegedly, Tokyo Toni has the children's ministry blocked.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlueface Called Out By Claudia JordanThe actress wasn't too happy with him standing a woman up after flying her out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Responds After Baby Mama Calls Him OutYB's just throwing out smoke these days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoi Leray Admits To Overreacting In Latto Call-OutCoi took to Twitter again to reflect a little bit more on Latto's comments towards her on her latest single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Brown Called Out For Abuse Of Karrueche TranWhile the R&B singer believes people only criticize him for his treatment of Rihanna, social media users pointed out his more extensive history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifePromoter Calls Out Latto For Refusing To Accept Performance Payment Through ZelleThe promoter was upset that the "777" artist said she couldn't perform because he didn't have her money on Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearSummer Walker Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Sparkly Two-Piece SetThe "Still Over It" singer also called out fans who have been too comfortable touching her bump during photo ops on IG.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomJack Harlow Called Out After Messing With Camerawoman's LivelihoodThe camerawoman responded to the rapper's actions.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Tells Draymond Green To Do Better After Women's Sports TakeDraymond has been getting criticism for his take on equal pay for women in sports.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBow Wow Disrespects Ciara During Performance, T.I. Reacts With DisdainBow Wow used to date Ciara a long time ago.By Alexander Cole