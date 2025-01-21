BossMan Dlow Argues That Vices Weren't Why He Missed Set After Detroit Promoter Puts Him On Blast

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, BossMan Dlow performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Dlow also had a similar-ish issue with DJ Vlad for an interview last year.

After officially living up to his XXL Freshman placement all throughout 2024, BossMan Dlow is poised to really establish himself in the game. He's well on his way too, especially after dropping off his debut album right before 2025. He's going on an accompanying tour for it in March and will wrap things up near the end of April. It's not the most extensive trek, but this still major for the young rapper. While he's certainly got the talent to craft catchy and raunchy party bangers, Dlow has struggled in other areas. Specifically, they are accumulating on the business end of things as he's now having to deal with a promoter from Detroit.

According to AllHipHop, the Florida MC was supposed to have a set, however, he completely missed his window. The promoter who helped orchestrate this called out BossMan Dlow by posting a video online, accusing him of his vices being the reason for his no-show. "One thing I hate is a man who can’t own up to a s***. Bro, you a dope fiend, bro," the man boldly stated. He then went on to allege that Dlow drove all the way from his home state to Detroit only for him to indulge. "First of all, you drove from Florida, my n****, to Detroit. You been in Detroit, n****. You in your room, dope fiendin’ it out, n****."

BossMan Dlow Puts Blame On The Event's Organizers

The promoter then added, "We keep calling you, n****. You keep talking about you’re going to be there in 30 minutes, n****. Two 30 minutes went past, n****, a whole hour. N****, you missed your whole set." According to his side of the story, after those 60 minutes went by of a DJ trying to fill in the gap, Dlow then finally showed up. However, it was during GloRilla's set which made things worse.

"Then you pop up, n****, with GloRilla on, n****, you can’t go after GloRilla, n****. That’s in the contract. You missed your set, n****. You ain’t on business, n****, because you a dope fiend, n****. N****, we got to be out of Little Caesars Arena at 11 o’clock." Dlow did eventually responded with an Instagram Story post and placed the blame on the other organizers at the show for him missing his set. "I’m literally in Detroit rn, been here, y’all blame the promoter for why I ain’t come not me."

