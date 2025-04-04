BossMan Dlow Delivers Another Bragging Banger With "Money Talks"

If you've been on the internet in the last year, you have probably seen BossMan Dlow develop into a fan favorite within the online hip-hop community. The Tallahassee, Florida rapper knows how to make a trunk-rattling banger. He also received co-signs from several prominent rappers, including Sexxy Red, French Montana, GloRilla and Ice Spice. Dlow has been building his name, and a breakout 2024 could very well give way to an even bigger 2025. "Money Talks" is just the second new single in 2025 from BossMan Dlow after two full-length releases last year, including his debut album Dlow Curry. But, like his other output, it is another hard track by one of Florida's hottest acts out.

"Money Talks" is produced by 448Millionaire, Dub tha Prodigy, and EliWTF. It's what fans have come to expect from Bossman Dlow. Huge bass that feels reminiscent of a mid-2000s hit rap song and no shortage of 808s. It's a quick track, clocking in at under two minutes. Dlow makes the most of the runtime, packing two hooks and a verse into 1:48. Dlow talks his talk, flexing on his haters and rapping about getting to the money. He's had a quick rise into prominence, and he wants to make sure everyone knows he's prominent now. "You never seen a street n***a count a mill, baby / if you keep it real, I'll pay your bills, baby," he waxes on the track. Bossman Dlow has mastered the art of bragging in his raps, and this track is yet another example. Dlow has not announced a new album (yet), but he is currently touring Dlow Curry. Until his next drop, listen to "Money Talks" below.

Bossman Dlow - "Money Talks"

Quotable Lyrics: