After producing hit after hit after hit, BossMan Dlow continues to feed fans more Dlow Curry with a deluxe version. The Florida rap star adds eight more tracks to his 20-track debut. The new tracks are the new street anthem "Money Talks" and the Gucci Mane-featured "Hit."

The album is a nods to NBA star Stephen Curry, reflecting Dlow’s domination with signature flow and undeniable rhymes. Lyrically, he paints vivid scenes of luxury, survival, and self-made success.

Tracks like “PJ” and “The Biggest Pt. 2” echo themes of wealth and resilience, all grounded in street realism. Dlow’s expressive vocal style and confident presence give the album an edge that sets him apart from his peers.

Before Dlow Curry, BossMan Dlow became one of the hottest new rap stars with his slick-talking punchlies and catchy mixtapes. He was one of the most-sought-after new acts in 2024. He would be featured on new music by Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, and Zillionaire Doe.

The deluxe version will hold fans until the popular act delivers his promising follow-up.

DLow Curry (Deluxe) - Bosman Dlow

Official Tracklist

1. Dlow Curry

2. Like Dat

3. Pillsbury Dlow f/Ice Spice

4. Mo Chicken f/French Montana

5. The Biggest Pt 2

6. 46th Street

7. Star Life

8. Cash Shit

9. Game Winner

10. Big

11. Motion

12. PJ f/Lil Baby

13. Out The Mud

14. What You Need f/NoCap

15. Pushin Up

16. Dlow Flintstone

17. Dlow Gucci

18. Boxing Night f/Babyface Ray

19. For Days

20. Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song) f/Glorilla

21. Up

22. Hit f/Gucci Mane

23. Money Talks

24. Sum Out of Nun

25. Plenty Motion

26. Dogshit Talker

27. Get Stretched