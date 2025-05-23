After producing hit after hit after hit, BossMan Dlow continues to feed fans more Dlow Curry with a deluxe version. The Florida rap star adds eight more tracks to his 20-track debut. The new tracks are the new street anthem "Money Talks" and the Gucci Mane-featured "Hit."
The album is a nods to NBA star Stephen Curry, reflecting Dlow’s domination with signature flow and undeniable rhymes. Lyrically, he paints vivid scenes of luxury, survival, and self-made success.
Tracks like “PJ” and “The Biggest Pt. 2” echo themes of wealth and resilience, all grounded in street realism. Dlow’s expressive vocal style and confident presence give the album an edge that sets him apart from his peers.
Before Dlow Curry, BossMan Dlow became one of the hottest new rap stars with his slick-talking punchlies and catchy mixtapes. He was one of the most-sought-after new acts in 2024. He would be featured on new music by Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, and Zillionaire Doe.
The deluxe version will hold fans until the popular act delivers his promising follow-up.
DLow Curry (Deluxe) - Bosman Dlow
Official Tracklist
1. Dlow Curry
2. Like Dat
3. Pillsbury Dlow f/Ice Spice
4. Mo Chicken f/French Montana
5. The Biggest Pt 2
6. 46th Street
7. Star Life
8. Cash Shit
9. Game Winner
10. Big
11. Motion
12. PJ f/Lil Baby
13. Out The Mud
14. What You Need f/NoCap
15. Pushin Up
16. Dlow Flintstone
17. Dlow Gucci
18. Boxing Night f/Babyface Ray
19. For Days
20. Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song) f/Glorilla
21. Up
22. Hit f/Gucci Mane
23. Money Talks
24. Sum Out of Nun
25. Plenty Motion
26. Dogshit Talker
27. Get Stretched
28. Za Plates