BossMan Dlow Adds Eight More Great Tracks On His Debut Album, "Dlow Curry (Deluxe)"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 13 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
unnamed (11)unnamed (11)
BossMan Dlow waved off recent rumors with his street-driven code of conduct. He invited the rumors to be addressed in the streets.

After producing hit after hit after hit, BossMan Dlow continues to feed fans more Dlow Curry with a deluxe version. The Florida rap star adds eight more tracks to his 20-track debut. The new tracks are the new street anthem "Money Talks" and the Gucci Mane-featured "Hit."

The album is a nods to NBA star Stephen Curry, reflecting Dlow’s domination with signature flow and undeniable rhymes. Lyrically, he paints vivid scenes of luxury, survival, and self-made success.

Tracks like “PJ” and “The Biggest Pt. 2” echo themes of wealth and resilience, all grounded in street realism. Dlow’s expressive vocal style and confident presence give the album an edge that sets him apart from his peers.

Before Dlow Curry, BossMan Dlow became one of the hottest new rap stars with his slick-talking punchlies and catchy mixtapes. He was one of the most-sought-after new acts in 2024. He would be featured on new music by Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, and Zillionaire Doe.

The deluxe version will hold fans until the popular act delivers his promising follow-up.

More: NxWorries Gets Down On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

DLow Curry (Deluxe) - Bosman Dlow

Official Tracklist

1. Dlow Curry

2. Like Dat 

3. Pillsbury Dlow f/Ice Spice 

4. Mo Chicken f/French Montana 

5. The Biggest Pt 2 

6. 46th Street

7. Star Life 

8. Cash Shit

9. Game Winner

10. Big

11. Motion 

12. PJ f/Lil Baby 

13. Out The Mud 

14. What You Need f/NoCap 

15. Pushin Up 

16. Dlow Flintstone 

17. Dlow Gucci 

18. Boxing Night f/Babyface Ray 

19. For Days

20. Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song) f/Glorilla

21. Up

22. Hit f/Gucci Mane

23. Money Talks

24. Sum Out of Nun

25. Plenty Motion

26. Dogshit Talker

27. Get Stretched

28. Za Plates

More: Tee Grizzley Lives In The Moment On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
bossman dlow Mixtapes BossMan Dlow Looks To Shoot The Lights Out On The Competition With "Dlow Curry" 1196
unnamed (4) Songs BossMan Dlow Delivers Another Bragging Banger With "Money Talks" 1030
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 Music Who Is Bossman DLow? The Rapper Behind The Hit Single "Mr Pot Scraper" 1374
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Show Music Bossman Dlow Shoots His Shot With GloRilla After Dubbing Her "Wife" 2.2K