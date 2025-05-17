Tee Grizzley Lives In The Moment On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Music artist Tee Grizzley signs a football for a fan during the Michigan State spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 220415 Msu Spring Game 042a. © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week's "Fire Emoji" playlist update is led by Tee Grizzley, BossMan Dlow, Little Simz, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, and more.

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist, whose latest update is here to round up the best hip-hop that dropped this week. Tee Grizzley kicked us off with a bang this week thanks to his new album Forever My Moment, rap's full-length main event this week.

While there are many highlights on here from the consistent Detroit MC, one of the big standouts is his latest series installment, "Robbery 9." It's filled with fiery flows, aggressive percussion, and hauntingly hanging tones in the background. Of course, there's a lot of vivid imagery and narrative here to hang onto, especially towards the end.

If you're still on this confrontational wave but want something a bit lighter, BossMan Dlow and Gucci Mane have you covered on Fire Emoji. "Hit" has some tough production thanks to the simple trap beat and some borderline whimsical key lines.

As for both lyricists' performances, it's clear just how much Guwop influenced the BossMan when it comes to his delivery and flow. That's no shade, though. Rather, it shows off a lot of chemistry here and makes this one of both artist's most consistent recent tracks.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Next on Fire Emoji is the latest Little Simz single ahead of the London spitter's upcoming album Lotus. Things kick off with a sharp drum kit on "Young," playfully getting into exaggerated British accents and a nasty bassline.

In addition, this is one of the more playful tracks from Simbi as of late, calling back to youthful escapades and very descriptive picture-painting. We doubt this next record will be anything short of great, but it's nice to know that there will be a lot of contrast and dynamism on this tracklist. That is, if "Young" is any indication.

Also, we can't miss the new 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty collab for the short film Red Clay. "SISTA WIVES" is a grimy banger, and both Atlanta hitmakers are lackadaisical but charismatic in their verses.

Finally on Fire Emoji, a shoutout is in order for the new Kodak Black single, the melancholy and minimal "Maui Woop." It's a stripped-back version of Yak's eccentric vocals and blunt introspection, along with the rest you expect from the Florida artist.

