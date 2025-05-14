Little Simz was supposed to drop her greatly anticipated album Lotus on May 9. However, due to a movie she's going to be a part of, she had to push her sixth studio LP back to June 6.
The celebrated UK rapper made the announcement on her IG on April 1, sadly not making it an April Fool's ruse. "That time has come and unfortunately I'm having to push my album back due to scheduling of shooting a movie that just came in. Not ideal for me or you I know, trust me I've tried many ways around it but just means I can't do the film otherwise," Simz said in part.
Elsewhere in that address, the 31-year-old said she would drop more tasters from Lotus to make up for the setback. She followed up on her promise just moments ago, releasing the third offering, "Young."
The overall mood of this track is completely different from "Flood" and "Free," which were more serious in tone. "Young" chucks those raw emotions out the window for a more "lighthearted" approach.
It finds Little Simz rapping like a posh but brazen UK granny about what it's like to be 20 something adult still learning the ropes of life. Her delivery matches the music video perfectly too as she's wearing tons of prosthetics too look like the character she's portraying in the song.
Overall, it's a stylistic switch-up for Simbi, but one that's fresh and shows that Lotus is going to be a dynamic album. Check it out below.
Little Simz "Young"
Quotable Lyrics:
Who's that creepin’ in my window? (Who?)
I get a hot flash whenever the wind blows (Swish)
Nothing to my name now and everybody knows (Yeah)
When I'm in need of cash, I go down to the bingo (Bingo)
Last night, I asked Jenny for a quid (Please)
This is the fifth time I'm used to taking the piss (I am)