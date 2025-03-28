Little Simz Explains How Love Sets Us "Free" On Her Second Single From "Lotus"

Little Simz's "Free" is a nice contrast in tone, but it also sticks to her upcoming album's themes of renewal and growth.

It's got a poetic energy to it as Little Simz describes how contrasting love and fear and are. Without love, fear envelopes us. But when love is present, we feel "Free", and fear evaporates. She also accurately details what each feeling does to us. "I think the key is being honest and being yourself / I think love is understanding that people can change," she says for example on the first verse. On top of staying consistent topically, Little Simz is also shooting 100% when it comes to making sticky melodies. "Free" does it in a more melodic and breezy fashion compared to the dark and groovy bass line on "Flood." All we have to say now is we can't wait for May 9.

Little Simz already has us captivated with the vision for her sixth studio album, Lotus. From the sonics to the overall messages and themes, she's checked all of the boxes so far for us. "Flood" featuring Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly set the tone for the rollout perfectly. She showed us her more aggressive and hungry side by using a growly delivery to amplify said approach. The London femcee felt unstoppable and unshakable as she rumbled her way through a grimy instrumental. It's a contender for the best hip-hop single of 2025. "Free" is also strong and is the second taster she has to offer.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.