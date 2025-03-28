Little Simz Explains How Love Sets Us "Free" On Her Second Single From "Lotus"

Little Simz's "Free" is a nice contrast in tone, but it also sticks to her upcoming album's themes of renewal and growth.

Little Simz already has us captivated with the vision for her sixth studio album, Lotus. From the sonics to the overall messages and themes, she's checked all of the boxes so far for us. "Flood" featuring Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly set the tone for the rollout perfectly. She showed us her more aggressive and hungry side by using a growly delivery to amplify said approach. The London femcee felt unstoppable and unshakable as she rumbled her way through a grimy instrumental. It's a contender for the best hip-hop single of 2025. "Free" is also strong and is the second taster she has to offer.

It's got a poetic energy to it as Little Simz describes how contrasting love and fear and are. Without love, fear envelopes us. But when love is present, we feel "Free", and fear evaporates. She also accurately details what each feeling does to us. "I think the key is being honest and being yourself / I think love is understanding that people can change," she says for example on the first verse. On top of staying consistent topically, Little Simz is also shooting 100% when it comes to making sticky melodies. "Free" does it in a more melodic and breezy fashion compared to the dark and groovy bass line on "Flood." All we have to say now is we can't wait for May 9.

Little Simz "Free"

Quotable Lyrics:

I think that fear is keeping true information withheld
I think fear can be exposed in abundance of wealth
And then creeps in when you're not loving yourself
Fear can be dressed in the form of protection
Fear can be the culprit of slowing progression
Can be impulsive and be an obsession

