Little Simz Wows With Surprise Single "Hello, Hi"

When Little Simz drops it's safe to assume you are going to receive something of high quality. Sure enough, fans are getting that today with this surprise single, "Hello, Hi." It is the UK rapper and singer's first solo release since her February EP, Drop 7 that saw her deliver more club-centric vibes. She's one of these rappers who you can never truly know what they are going to present every time. Case and point is this new offering, which is completely different from her multi-genre project.
Here, Little Simz goes for a more straightforward and simplistic guitar-backed UK drill flavor. She's also not one to brag to often in her music, but here, she lets everyone know who's the boss. "Who you know mixin' genres like me? / Do you not get it? I am the baddest out / Yes, I am the illest, in Cartier, spendin' my shillings / Sis said, "Why do you buy this stuff?", I just like it, innit?" What also makes this track impressive is her having complete control of the instrumental. Simz doesn't let it speed up her flow, but instead, she finds the perfect pocket and pace. It's got MCs like Busta Rhymes, Giggs, Skepta, and Snoop Dogg co-signing it and we are hopping aboard that train without a doubt.
"Hello, Hi" - Little Simz
Quotable Lyrics:
They talk on my name, but that's minor, it's minute
I know my s*** intelligent, and it don't work for your IQ
They told you I'm humble, well, f*** that, you've been lied to
They make it to the top, then add water and dilute
My s*** has a standard, I couldn't slip if I tried to
I'm too street wise to get wrapped up in the industry typhoon
Read More: Sexyy Red Reveals That Her Twerking Obsession Is Why She's Struggling To Release New Music