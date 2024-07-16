Sampha Delivers Wonderous "Satellite Business 2.0" Alongside Little Simz

An interlude-like track from Sampha's "Lahai" is transformed into a divine and fully fleshed out idea.

People seem to forget about R&B mastermind Sampha, as well lyricist extraordinaire, Little Simz. Both are residents of London, England and are also extremely underrated. They do not have the flashy draw of their more mainstream contemporaries, but we feel their talent outweighs those that have a bigger following. Sampha and Little Simz are both Picasso's of the music world, as they are able to paint vivid personal accounts and convey thoughts in a clever way. Take for example their first-ever collaboration together, "Satellite Business 2.0". If this song title sounds vaguely familiar, that is because it is a title from Sampha's latest record, Lahai.

The stunning vocalist finally dropped off his sophomore album after pouring in six hard years of work following his debut, Process. The original cut is just "Satellite Business", and it was more an interlude. While it did sound intriguing, you could tell it was unfinished as it all it really had was a fairly repetitive verse and an outro. Now, on this "2.0" extended version, it becomes a refrain, and the run time grows from 1:24 to 4:53. The theme of the song centers around the meanings of life, its limits, and how he is able to see people, both in the past and present, in his existence. It is a very beautiful and thought-provoking track and Little Simz verse more than enough extra zest to the mix.

Her rhythm coincides perfectly with the dreamy instrumental, as she raps on topic. She talks about how she lives through her mother's strong work ethic and how trusting in God has helped throughout her musical journey. "Satellite Business 2.0" is inspirational listen in multiple ways. After hearing it, it makes us wonder why this did not make the original album!

"Satellite Business 2.0"- Sampha & Little Simz

Quotable Lyrics: