Little Simz Explores The Club Scene On "Drop 7" EP

One of the most intriguing rappers from the UK area is back to bring something fresh to her discography. We are talking about London's Little Simz. Arguably the best the country has to offer, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is always blending creative instrumentals with pinpoint lyricism. If you have the mindset that female rappers these days are trash, just check out a Little Simz project. She is as close as a sure thing gets with every release. The amount of effort that goes into each song is something to behold.

Little Simz dropped her last full-length record just a little over a year ago with NO THANK YOU. It was a terrific listen that quickly became an album of the year candidate right before the end of 2022. Simz had some beautiful songs about being comfortable with yourself and loving everything about you. Today though, she is adding onto a series that she started in the early stages of her career.

Listen To Drop 7 By Little Simz

The colorful musical mind has sporadically put out an EP series called Drop. Usually, the tracklists a do not exceed five songs, but this seventh one ironically has seven. This also marks a decade long achievement for Simz. On Drop 7, she explores some dancier sounds that have a faster pace to them. There are some melodic cuts sprinkled in as well, allowing for Simz to show off her singing talents. The one drawback is that a good deal of the songs are too short. But, this is an EP and this may not be the last we see of her this year.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, Drop 7, by Little Simz? Where does this project rank in her discography and why? Do you think that something bigger is coming later in the year? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? If she added features who should she have brought on?

Drop 7 Tracklist:

Mood Swings Fever Torch SOS I Ain't Feelin It Power Far Away

