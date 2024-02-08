Saweetie Is Here To Stay: Reveals Bay Area Mount Rushmore, Talks "Immortal Freestyle" & 49ers Super Bowl Theme

In the past decade, we’ve witnessed Saweetie rise from freestyling in cars in Instagram videos to dominating pop culture. The Bay Area sweetheart admittedly hasn’t built quite the massive catalog just yet but her prominence, in her city and globally, is palpable. It’s what led to her collaboration with the San Francisco 49ers alongside P-Lo on “Do It For The Bay,” the team’s official Super Bowl anthem.

Evidently, “Do It For The Bay” is a full circle moment that hits especially close to home for Saweetie. This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas. Ahead of Game Day, Saweetie will help launch Smirnoff’s SMASH Vodka Soda (offered in four different flavors) at the first-ever Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl. Smirnoff, the NFL’s Official Vodka Sponsor, will host the star-studded event on Saturday, February 10 from 2:30 pm - 4 pm PT at RedTail located at Resorts World. Saweetie and former NSYNC star Lance Bass partnered up as team Watermelon Lime and will face off against several high-profile celebrities, such as NFL Legend Vernon Davis and NFL commentator, Kay Adams.

Though she’s new to pickleball, Saweetie’s quite confident in what she’ll bring to the table on Saturday. "To be honest, I've never played pickleball but I grew up playing a lot of sports, so I'm pretty sure I can, I can learn it pretty quickly," she tells HotNewHipHop. It’s this level of confidence and determination that has turned her into one of the most notable figures from the Bay Area, and quite frankly, allowed her to overcome adversity at every point. “Immortal Freestyle,” her latest release, speaks volumes about her mindset going into 2024. "I think that there have been several moments publicly and privately where I've just been, you know – a lot of people were questioning whether or not I was going to endure through those moments. That was my response, basically saying, like, 'Yeah, I am and I'm here to stay,'" she says.

We recently caught up with Saweetie ahead of the Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl to discuss the Super Bowl, what she expects from Usher’s halftime show and the Mount Rushmore of the Bay Area.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Hot New Hip Hop: You linked up with Smirnoff for the inaugural Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl alongside several other celebrities. On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your pickleball skills?

Ahh, so it’s a fresh endeavor.

Definitely a fresh endeavor.

How do you do with new experiences in terms of trying out new sports and activities? Are you someone who thrives under pressure?

Definitely, and I'm really competitive, so I'm really excited to see what I can do with it.

Did they already tell you who you’re competing against?

There’s several people showing up so I’m pretty sure we’re gonna alternate.

In a hypothetical game of doubles, which of your rap peers would you call on as your partner?

Pickleball? I'm not sure, to be honest with you.

You’ve been a great brand partner and ambassador for a lot of companies over the years. Why did teaming up with Smirnoff make sense to you?

Well, I think it's a great fusion of just sports, fashion – because my pickleball outfit is kind of cute – and just celebration. I felt like Smirnoff is a great company when it comes to being part of a great festivity. So, I feel like it's a great fusion of of just all different industries coming into one.

You mentioned the outfit. Could you give us a little hint at what you’ll be rocking?

Well, I’ll definitely be in theme for the Smirnoff campaign. So, I'll be in lime green and pink.

The upcoming Pickle Bowl comes after Smirnoff launched the Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda. Do you have a favorite flavor?

The watermelon lime.

By itself or do you mix it with something?

Oh, you know I love my concoctions. So, on the day of the event, I’ll probably be mixing up some drinks.

As you mentioned, you’re big on the concoctions. I’m wondering what’s the Saweetie specialty when it comes to Game Day food? Like, something that’s uniquely Saweetie.

Honestly, I'm really excited to see what kind of food that's in the suite this year. But typically, they have the… what do you call it? The typical night game foods like hot dogs, burgers, and fries. So, there's not too much I can make with that but I would recommend putting the fries on the burger. But, compared to what you guys have seen, I know that’s a light concoction. However, it's always a pleasure seeing like some sushi in the suite because that lets me know that they got a budget and we like a big budget.

But when you’re at home on game day, is there anything, specifically, that you’d chef up?

Oh, for game day… I really like some crab with a seafood boil. But I have to eat like at the beginning of the game because if things start to get a little tense, my appetite goes away. My appetite is definitely tied to how my team is doing so Go Niners.

You and P-Lo connected with the 49ers for “Do It For The Bay.” How does it feel to be so tightly woven into the Bay Area’s culture these days, especially since you’re regarded as a global representative for your city? Not just from a hip-hop standpoint, either but in terms of modern-day Bay Area culture. How does it feel to work with these institutes that meant something to you growing up?

Honestly, sometimes it feels really surreal. When I had got the offer to make the theme for the playoffs, and now the Super Bowl song for my team, I was speechless. And the first person I called was P-Lo because I wanted to share the spotlight with somebody and because he is a producer, I felt like he was the perfect match for it. It's like a dream come true because to become one of the people that people refer to as a Bay Area representative on a worldwide platform, it's amazing.

Just to follow up on that, who is your Bay Area Mount Rushmore of rappers?

My top four – definitely, Mac Dre. My dad would play a lot of E-40 growing up so E-40. Three, I sampled two songs from Too $hort so definitely some Too $hort. And for my fourth…the Bay Area… I really got to think about that.

You can’t choose yourself, either. I know it’s usually the easiest route to take when asked these type of questions.

I feel like I got I feel like I got some more to accomplish before I slap myself on you know to Mount Rushmore.

If you couldn’t just choose one, who would be the fourth and fifth? They could rotate the fourth position.

I love me some Goapele, I feel like she did a lot for the Bay Area when we were kids. And for the fifth… I’m like flipping through my mind. I think I’m gonna leave it there for now.

One more thing, because I love to give me reasons. Because you know, the Bay Area has a very particular sound. And we're often like, chastised for our sound and some people may say that we make local or regional music but what I love about Goapele, especially her song “Closer,” a lot of legendary rappers hopped on that because it was so infectious, not through the beat but just through her. So, shout out to Goapele.

Usher’s halftime performance is one of the most anticipated parts of the Super Bowl. Do you have a favorite halftime show?

My favorite halftime show of all time? … I know you only got a little bit of time, but I really be thinking, my bad. Honestly, I would have loved to see a Rolodex because I know there's a lot more but personally, I love the Rihanna halftime show because I was there and I'm a big fan and my voice was gone. So that's the most memorable halftime show to me because I was actually there in person.

Do you think Usher could top it this year?

I think each Super Bowl performance had a special moment, so I definitely think that he's going to do that, especially since he's such a multifaceted, talented artist. And I'm excited to say that I'm going to be there so I'll definitely be able to witness that iconic performance in person.

Final question: it’s been almost been two years since you announced a release date for your debut album, Pretty B*tch Music. What’s the hold-up? Will we be seeing it drop in 2024?

Hopefully [laughs].

Is the “Immortal Freestyle” an indication of the direction you’re going in with the album?

I think the “Immortal Freestyle” was just a premise for how I felt this year. I think that there have been several moments publicly and privately where I've just been, you know – a lot of people were questioning whether or not I was going to endure through those moments. That was my response, basically saying, like, “Yeah, I am and I'm here to stay.”