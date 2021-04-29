bay area
- SportsSaweetie Is Here To Stay: Reveals Bay Area Mount Rushmore, Talks "Immortal Freestyle" & 49ers Super Bowl ThemeAhead of Smirnoff's SMASH Pickle Bowl, Saweetie spoke to HotNewHipHop about becoming a global representative for the Bay Area, her love for Goapele & her expectations for Usher's halftime show. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Ends Tour, Says Bay Area Is "Not A Place For Tourists"Keith Lee is bailing on his tour of the Bay Area.By Cole Blake
- SportsWNBA Announces Warriors-Owned Bay Area Expansion TeamThe team will be the league's 13th and debut in 2025.By Ben Mock
- MusicH.E.R. 2023 Festival: Dates, Tickets, Artists & MoreH.E.R. returns for her third year of her Light On Festival, hosted in the Bay Area. Here's everything you need to know aboutBy Erika Marie
- MusicE-40 Is A West Coast Icon: His Biggest HitsThe East Bay, California rapper is widely considered to be a west coast icon for his deep influence on the Bay Area hyphy scene.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsSymba Shares "Top G" Single After Speaking Out On Ja Morant ScandalIn another snippet, the Bay Area MC raps about the Grizzlies guard being led astray by the culture.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSaweetie Addresses Being Called "Queen Of The Bay"Saweetie claims that during her travels, people have referred to her as "Queen of the Bay" or "Queen of California."By Erika Marie
- SongsE-40 Releases New Banger, "In The Air Where It's Fair"The Bay Area innovator has dropped a few other singles this year, in addition to appearing on the "Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipBay Area-Based Rapper Kafani Receives 7-Year Sentence In Identity Theft Scheme42-year-old Amir Rashad is best known for tracks like "Fast" and "She Ready Now."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGunna Allegedly Responds To Bay Area "Pushin P" ControversyGunna seemingly responds to Bay Area natives claiming he stole their "Pushin P" slang.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLaRussell Delivers On Skeyez-Produced "It'll All Make Sense When It's Done"The Bay Area spitter returns with his third project in as many months. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLegendary Bay Area Rapper Zumbi Dead At 49Zumbi of Zion 1 has passed away at the age of 49.By Cole Blake
- NewsBenjamin Earl Turner Releases New Project "Selling Air"Bay Area artist Benjamin Earl Turner comes through with his new project "Selling Air."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLarry June Releases New Album "Orange Print" Featuring DeJ Loaf, Money Man, & MoreLarry June is back with his new studio album "Orange Print" featuring DeJ Loaf, Trae Tha Truth, and Money Man.By Alex Zidel
- NewsALLBLACK, G-Eazy, & E-40 Connect On "10 Toes"ALLBLACK connects with E-40 and G-Eazy for the bouncy and braggadocious "10 Toes," a welcome display of Bay Area camaraderie. By Mitch Findlay