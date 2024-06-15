LaRussell & P-Lo Collide With Too Short On "Give Me The Beat!"

A Bay Area banger for the summer.

The summer is about to be dominated by the West Coast, which seems inevitable considering the success of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” However, from Los Angeles to the Bay and beyond, there’s excitement and unity among collaborators across California. LaRussell, for example, has remained a pivotal figure in the scene. Representing Vallejo, CA to the fullest, the incredible music LaRussell continues to release in recent times turned him into an icon of independent success. But, the string of collabs he’s dished out recently indicate that he’s warming up for something bigger in the months ahead.

This week, LaRussell came through with a brand new banger alongside two Bay Area MCs, P-Lo and the ever-legendary Too $hort. Together, they dropped off their new single, “Give Me The Beat!” The song boasts a smooth, upbeat production that rings true to the regional sound, courtesy of P-Lo. It’s an exceptional canvas for LaRussell and Too Short, who bring their flavor to the equation. While LaRussell shouts out to the Bay and its many famous exports, Too $hort’s player-focused bars reflect on his sound's impact across the region. It’s an impressive outing by the two with P-Lo’s production tying it all together.

The latest release follows a string of projects from LaRussell. Earlier this year, he dropped off Live From The 206. Prior to that, he linked up with Dj Gutta Butta and Mike G Beatz for DJ Gutta Butta Presents: 3 Point Play. However, a milestone of his run this year has to be his collaborative project with Hit-Boy, Rent Due.

LaRussell, P-Lo & Too Short Do It For The Bay