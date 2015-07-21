P-Lo
- SongsG-Eazy & P-Lo Tap FREDOBAGZ For Cali Cool "Party With The Gang" SingleThe new collab will land on the "Tales Of The Town" album – a multimedia project exploring the rich history of Oakland – later this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesP-Lo Drops Off His New Project "SHINE" Ft. Mozzy, Kehlani, Dom Kennedy & MoreP-Lo is back with his latest project. By Aron A.
- NewsMozzy Assists P-Lo On Uplifting New Single "Don't Think"P-Lo and Mozzy team up for some new heat.By Aron A.
- MixtapesP-Lo Wards Off Illicit Vibes On "PRIME""P-Lo time to bring the bass back."By Devin Ch
- NewsP-Lo Addresses Those Who Slept On Him In New Song "Woke"Listen to a new song from P-Lo called "Woke."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsP-Lo Puts On For His Squad In New Song & Video "Samesquad"Listen to P-Lo's new song & video "Sameaquad."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosG-Eazy Assists P-Lo In The New Video For "Feel Good"Check out P-Lo's new video for "Feel Good" featuring G-Eazy.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosP-Lo "The End" VideoCheck out the new video from P-Lo.By Jonathan Carey
- NewsStill FineListen to an HBK crew track from P-Lo's "More Than Anything" project.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMore Than Anything [Album Stream]Out now, stream P-Lo's new album "More Than Anything."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFeel GoodListen to P-Lo and G-Eazy on "Feel Good."By Jonathan Carey
- NewsNever SorryP-Lo's album "More Than Anything" drops next Friday.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPut Me On Somethin'West Coast artists P-Lo & E-40 team up for the new collab "Put Me On Somethin," off P-Lo's upcoming "More Than Anything" project.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAlwaysP-Lo releases "Always," the first single from his next project "More Than Anything."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsP-Lo "Looked Up" VideoCheck out P-Lo's new video for "Looked Up," off his "Before Anything" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsP-Lo Feat. G-Eazy, Jay Ant "Light This Bitch Up" VideoWatch P-Lo's new video for "Light This Bitch Up" featuring G Eazy & Jay Ant.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBefore Anything EPStream "Before Arything," the newest EP from HBK Gang's P-Lo.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLight This Bitch UpHBK's P-Lo links with current Baystar G-Eazy and fellow HBK citizen Jay Ant for "Light This Bitch Up."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKool John & P-Lo Feat. G-Eazy "Mad" VideoWatch Kool John & P-Lo's new video for "Mad" featuring G-Eazy.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKool John & P-Lo Feat. Iamsu! "On One" VideoWatch Kool John & P-Lo's new video "On One" featuring Iamsu!By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKool John & P-Lo "Blue Hunnids" VideoKool John & P-Lo drop the video for certified slapper "Blue Hunnids."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsEvery NightHBK's Kool John, P-Lo and Iamsu! unite for "Every Night'.By Trevor Smith