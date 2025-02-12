E-40, Too $hort, & P-Lo Get Ready For All-Star With New Track, "Had To"

Bay Area producer P-Lo is leading the project, bringing together some of the biggest names in local rap. He spoke about working with the Warriors to create a soundtrack that reflects the city’s deep musical roots. The album’s latest single, Had To, pairs P-Lo with two legendary Bay Area artists: E-40 and Too Short. Their influence on West Coast hip-hop is undeniable, and their presence on the track cements its authenticity. Both rappers are longtime Warriors fans, with E-40 even referencing his courtside season tickets in his verse. A tribute to Bay Area hip-hop wouldn’t be complete without them.

This year, the Warriors are using the spotlight to highlight the Bay Area’s vibrant music scene. As part of the festivities, the team’s label, Golden State Entertainment, is releasing For The Soil, an album celebrating the region’s hip-hop legacy. The Warriors are set to host NBA All-Star Weekend, bringing the league’s midseason celebration to San Francisco. More than just a basketball showcase, the event has evolved into a cultural spectacle, attracting stars from music, film, and television.

For The Soil aims to blend the energy of All-Star Weekend with the spirit of the Bay. By fusing basketball with music, the Warriors are creating more than an album—they’re crafting a cultural moment that pays homage to the city’s legacy and impact.

"Had Too" - P-Lo, E-40, & Too $hort

Quotable Lyrics: