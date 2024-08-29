Big Sean Had Everyone Screaming "I Don't F*** With You" With His 2015 Smash Hit

To prepare for "Better Me Than You", we are going back to one his most popular records.

After multiple setbacks and leaks, Big Sean is finally releasing his next studio album Better Me Than You this Friday. Overall, it's been a mentally and emotionally taxing process for the Detroit, Michigan rapper. In fact, during a recent Instagram Live, he let his emotions out, getting pretty tearful explaining what he's been going through trying to get this album as perfect as he possibly could despite all sorts of roadblocks. "When you make art, you put your heart into this s***", he told his IG audience. Now, him and his fans can celebrate all of the hard work on August 30, and we can also not wait for what's in store.

So, to tide our appetites over, we are heading back to one of his biggest bangers and records ever, "I Don't F*** With You". As most people know, this 2015 track landed on his third studio album Dark Sky Paradise, one of his releases with G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings. One thing about Big Sean is that he's always going to rap with a lot of fervor, especially on his aggressive sounding tracks. He does this through using zany voice inflections, something that newbies to his music are just now coming to learn about. It's part of the reason why this song became such a hit. However, you cannot forget about the iconic pre-chorus and chorus, the high school football music video, and the equally entertaining E-40 verse. Relive "I Don't F*** With You" below.

"I Don't F*** With You" - Big Sean & E-40

