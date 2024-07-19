Big Sean Refuses To Become A Villain On Bouncy New Single "Yes"

Another stellar teaser from Sean.

Big Sean has an uphill battle. His upcoming album, Better Me Than You, leaked online due to a perceived Kanye West diss. The rapper is moving forward with the official album, and even dropped an August 9th release date. It's undeniably disappointing for both Sean and his fans to contend with leaks. That being said, the rapper's music remains strong as ever. Big Sean dropped off the single "Yes" a day after the leak, and it's proof than his upcoming album may be his best to date.

The production is bouncy in the same vein that previous single "Precision" was. Both songs have a pop friendly veneer that Big Sean mostly avoided on Detroit 2. We're happy to have it back. "Yes" definitely hits harder than its predecessor, but the chorus, with ad-lib call-and-response, is catchy as hell. Sean is predictably sharp during the verses. He once again addresses his haters, and assures listeners that he will never succumb to the villainous ways of his peers. It's a sentiment that feels especially relevant in light of the leak. Elsewhere, Sean deploys some clever wordplay. "I'm goin' 3P wave. I ain't droppin' no dime, you boys cheap skates," he raps. "And I'm stickin' to the chords, no PGA. H*es plottin' on me, that's so cliché." August 9th can't come soon enough.

Big Sean Regains Momentum With His New Song

