Big Sean Drops Two New Songs On Soundcloud Ahead Of Album Release

Sean Don is giving fans a sample.

Big Sean is ready to share his new album with fans. The rapper has been through a lot to get Better Me Than You made. He had to struggle through album leaks, personal setbacks, and health scares. He even considered delaying the album and reworking what he already had. In a recent Instagram Live, however, Big Sean confirmed that he would be giving the album to the fans in its original form. It turns out, Sean is giving us two new songs in advance as well. The rapper shocked Soundcloud users on Wednesday night by dropping a pair of Better Me Than You standouts.

The first song, "Fighting Fires" was teased as a Kanye West collab. Big Sean previewed the song way back in July, but West is no longer on it. The new version gives fans an update on where the rapper is at in his life. Big Sean raps hard over a soulful, drumless beat, reflecting on his career and how he stacks up against peers. It has a mature feel, which aligns with the way that Big Sean has been moving during the Better Me Than You rollout. It really seems like he's moving differently than he was when he was younger. A song like "Fighting Fires" is sonic proof.

"Fighting Fires" Sees Big Sean Repurpose A Ye Beat

"Dirty Work" has a similar feel to "Fighting Fires." There are drums, but both songs are built around a chill soul sample that lends levity to Big Sean's words. Once again, there's a lyrical focus on legacy, and what has really become important to the rapper the older he's gotten. The title refers to the difficult things one needs to do to progress as a person. Sean repeatedly notes that he's willing to do the "dirty work." Both "Fighting Fires" and "Dirty Work" are missing from the leaked Better Me Than You tracklist. That said, it could be a case of Big Sean simply reworking the titles.

Big Sean's rollout has been unorthodox, but his excitement to share music with fans shines through. It's something he talked about during the aforementioned live stream. "I’m excited, and that’s one thing that my mom said," he relayed. "She said, 'Get excited.' Like, 'Drop your album; it’s fire.' I appreciate my mom for being that guardian angel always giving me that advice. She really talked me through it for real." We can't wait to hear the full album when it officially drops on August 30.